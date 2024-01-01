Skip to main content
Microsoft
Game Dev
Game Dev
Game Dev
Home
Solutions
DEVELOP
DEVELOP
Accelerate Development With ID@Azure
AI & Machine Learning
Code Editing
Content Creation
Data & Storage
DevOps
Game Testing
Multiplayer
DISTRIBUTE
DISTRIBUTE
Distribution
Xbox Services Developer Platform
ID@Xbox Publishing
Microsoft Store Publishing
Project xCloud
GROW
GROW
LiveOps
Monetization
Player Engagement
Products
Resources
Events
GDC 2024
GDC 2023
Xfest for Everyone 2022
Articles
Community
More
All Microsoft
Global
Microsoft Security
Azure
Dynamics 365
Microsoft 365
Microsoft Teams
Windows 365
Tech & innovation
Tech & innovation
Microsoft Cloud
AI
Azure Space
Mixed reality
Microsoft HoloLens
Microsoft Viva
Quantum computing
Sustainability
Industries
Industries
Education
Automotive
Financial services
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
All industries
Partners
Partners
Find a partner
Become a partner
Partner Network
Find an advertising partner
Become an advertising partner
Azure Marketplace
AppSource
Resources
Resources
Blog
Microsoft Advertising
Developer Center
Documentation
Events
Licensing
Microsoft Learn
Microsoft Research
View Sitemap
Search
Search Microsoft.com
No results
Cancel