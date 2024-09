Packaging and Updates for GDK Games



From development to release and beyond, getting the right parts of a game to users, keeping install sizes down, and title updates small are all important aspects over the lifetime of a game. This talk will provide the latest best practices and tools, from Intelligent Delivery to DLC, to be able to choose the right solutions for your game and how to effectively use them.

All files are available for download at aka.ms/GDKDL