Product Inclusion Action: Design for Customer Safety and Trust
Customer Challenge
Safety and trust need to be at the core of the experiences we create. Players who have negative interactions will disengage and some players fail to ever engage due to anticipation of negative interactions.
Business Impact
- 1/3 of all gamers in the US and UK have experienced not feeling welcome in a game community.
- 65% of players who identify as LGBTQIA+ have experienced discrimination in the past year (vs 47% in the general player population)
Questions to Consider
- What exits are built into the product experience that will allow a customer to opt-out of an experience without negative consequences?
- Are these exits easily discovered by customers?
- How do you help players understand what a scenario will be like before they engage?
- Do you set clear player expectations to help all players meet expected behavior?
- Do you have a set of intentional and consistent expectations for your customers/partners?
- Are your expectations applicable for a global audience?
- Where do you communicate expectations and how do people find the information?
- Do you communicate expectations in a way your global customers/partners can understand?
- How are you checking with your partners/customers to ensure that they understand?
- Have you reviewed your experience to determine where player interactions will occur and looked at designs that can minimize harm that players can do to each other or systems that will encourage positive social interaction?
- Have you considered how different players (such as members of a certain gender / racial group / age / non-English speakers, etc) might be impacted or targeted differently during player interactions?
Steps to Achieve It
1. Set Goals for what you want to achieve & Share them with your project stakeholders
- Do planning at the start of projects to identify opportunities & obstacles.
- Go thought the 10 Product Inclusion actions to bring intentionality into your designs.
2. Identify & Utilize resources to help drive success
- Review research and find resources to help you achieve your goals.
- Leverage inclusive Listening systems to ensure that you are including players who might experience more toxicity and harassment in your feedback channels, helping to ensure that your designs help safeguard our most vulnerable players.
3. Create & release experiences that engage keep players safe and promote positive community interactions.
- Review all player interactions and design ways to minimize player risk and support pro-social design
- Create and post clear community behavior expectations and ensure that your community is adhering to the rules
- Look at data with a safety lens to determine if certain communities might be experiencing challenges.