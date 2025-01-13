Skip to main content

Microsoft Edge WebDriver

Close the loop on your developer cycle by automating testing of your website in Microsoft Edge with Microsoft Edge WebDriver.

Stable Channel

Current general public release channel.
Version 131.0.2903.146
x64x86ARM64
Version 131.0.2903.112
Linux

Beta Channel

Preview channel for the next major version.
Version 132.0.2957.106
LinuxMacMac M1x64x86ARM64

Dev Channel

Weekly release of our latest features and fixes.
Version 133.0.3053.0
ARM64
Version 133.0.3054.1
x64x86Linux
Version 133.0.3014.0
Mac M1Mac

Canary Channel

Daily release of our latest features and fixes.
Version 134.0.3074.0
ARM64MacMac M1x64x86

Release 134

Version 134.0.3074.0
x86x64Mac M1MacARM64
Version 134.0.3073.0
x86x64Mac M1MacARM64

Release 133

Version 133.0.3065.0
x86x64Mac M1MacARM64
Version 133.0.3064.0
x86x64ARM64
Version 133.0.3063.0
x86x64ARM64
Version 133.0.3062.0
x86x64Mac M1MacARM64
Version 133.0.3061.0
x86x64ARM64

Release 132

Version 132.0.2957.106
x86x64Mac M1MacLinuxARM64
Version 132.0.2957.101
x86x64LinuxARM64
Version 132.0.2957.93
x86x64Mac M1MacLinuxARM64
Version 132.0.2957.59
Mac M1Mac
Version 132.0.2957.58
Linux

Release 131

Version 131.0.2903.146
x86x64ARM64
Version 131.0.2903.112
x86x64Mac M1MacLinuxARM64
Version 131.0.2903.109
Mac M1Mac
Version 131.0.2903.108
Mac M1Mac
Version 131.0.2903.99
x86x64Mac M1MacLinuxARM64

Installation and usage

Microsoft Edge WebDriver will work with the Stable channel and all Insider channels for Microsoft Edge

  • Download the correct Microsoft Edge WebDriver version for your build of Microsoft Edge.
  • Download a WebDriver testing framework of your choice.
View documentation

To find your correct build number: Launch Microsoft Edge. Open the Settings and more (...) menu, choose Help and feedback, and then choose About Microsoft Edge. Using the correct version of Microsoft Edge WebDriver for your build ensures it runs correctly.

