Microsoft Edge WebView2

Best of the Web
Best of the Web
Use the modern Microsoft Edge (Chromium) platform to bring web experiences into your native app.
Power of native
Power of native
Build powerful and secure applications by allowing WebView2 controlled access to native capabilities.
Evergreen or fixed version
Evergreen or fixed version
By default, WebView2 is evergreen and receives automatic updates to stay on the latest and most secure platform.
A fixed version variant is available for applications with strict compatibility requirements.
Download the WebView2 Runtime
Download the WebView2 Runtime
When distributing your application, there are a few ways you can ensure the WebView2 Runtime is on client machines. Learn more about those options. For installation issues and error codes see our troubleshooting guide.
Evergreen Bootstrapper
The Bootstrapper is a tiny installer that downloads the Evergreen Runtime matching device architecture and installs it locally. There is also a Link that allows you to programmatically download the Bootstrapper.
Evergreen Standalone Installer
A full-blown installer that can install the Evergreen Runtime in offline environment. Available for x86/x64/ARM64.
Fixed Version
Select and package a specific version of the WebView2 Runtime with your application.
- * Feature availability and functionality may vary by device type, market, and browser version.