Microsoft Edge Add-ons Developer

Start here to create an extension for Microsoft Edge and publish it to Microsoft Edge Add-ons.

Tog a' chiad tuilleadan agad

Clàr-rathaid

Add-ons Edge aig Microsoft Build and Ignite

Fòram deasbaid

Developing extensions for Microsoft Edge couldn’t be easier

Develop an extension for Microsoft Edge

Start building your Chromium extension for Microsoft Edge Add-ons. Here is a guide to help you develop your first extension.

Develop an extension

Register as a Microsoft Edge extension developer

To get started with your submission, register as a developer with the Microsoft Edge program at the Microsoft Partner Center. It's free to register and submit extensions to the Microsoft Edge program.

Learn more

Publish your extension

After you have developed and tested your extension, you’re ready to distribute it. Upload your package and submit your extension to publish on Microsoft Edge Add-ons.

Learn how to publish

Bring your Chromium extension to Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge supports Chromium extensions, and you can publish your extensions to the Microsoft Edge Add-ons website with minimal code changes.

Bring your extensions to Microsoft Edge

Get your extension featured

Add your extension to our collections on the Add-ons homepage, making it easy for users to find it.

Submit your request

All about Microsoft Edge Extensions

Learn how we've improved our developer resources and processes so it's easier than ever to publish new or existing Chromium extensions to our add-ons website. Check out the videos below.

Building extensions

Watch video

Developing and managing extensions

Watch video

Top reasons why customers love Microsoft Edge

Watch video

Stay informed and get involved

Visit developer dashboard

Register as a Microsoft Edge extensions developer at Partner Center to submit extensions to Microsoft Edge Add-ons.

Go to dashboard

Visit Microsoft Edge Add-ons website

Check out the extensions that the community of developers have already created for Microsoft Edge.

Go to website

Get support

We're here to help! Get answers from a Microsoft expert.

Get help
  • * Dh’fhaoidte gum bi diofar ghleusan ri làimh agus gun dèan iad rudan beagan eadar-dhealaichte a-rèir an uidheim, na margaid agus tionndadh a’ bhrabhsair.