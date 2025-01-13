Driver lìn microsoft oir

Downloads
Downloads
Get the latest version
Get the latest version
Tionndaidhean o chionn ghoirid
Installation and usage
Installation and usage
Microsoft Edge WebDriver will work with the Stable channel and all Insider channels for Microsoft Edge
- Download the correct Microsoft Edge WebDriver version for your build of Microsoft Edge.
- Download a WebDriver testing framework of your choice.
To find your correct build number: Launch Microsoft Edge. Open the Settings and more (...) menu, choose Help and feedback, and then choose About Microsoft Edge. Using the correct version of Microsoft Edge WebDriver for your build ensures it runs correctly.
- * Dh’fhaoidte gum bi diofar ghleusan ri làimh agus gun dèan iad rudan beagan eadar-dhealaichte a-rèir an uidheim, na margaid agus tionndadh a’ bhrabhsair.