Driver lìn microsoft oir

Close the loop on your developer cycle by automating testing of your website in Microsoft Edge with Microsoft Edge WebDriver.

Sianal seasmhach

An sianal foillseachaidh poblach coitcheann gnàthach.
Tionndadh 131.0.2903.146
x64x86ARM64
Tionndadh 131.0.2903.112
Linux

Sianal beta

Ro-shealladh sianal airson an ath phrìomh dhreach.
Tionndadh 132.0.2957.106
LinuxMacMac M1x64x86ARM64

Sianal Dev

Sgaoileadh seachdaineil de na feartan agus na fuasglaidhean as ùire againn.
Tionndadh 133.0.3053.0
ARM64
Tionndadh 133.0.3054.1
x64x86Linux
Tionndadh 133.0.3014.0
Mac M1Mac

Sianal Canary

Sgaoileadh làitheil de na feartan agus na fuasglaidhean as ùire againn.
Tionndadh 134.0.3074.0
ARM64MacMac M1x64x86

Not finding what you need? Navigate to the full directory to download it.

Installation and usage

Microsoft Edge WebDriver will work with the Stable channel and all Insider channels for Microsoft Edge

  • Download the correct Microsoft Edge WebDriver version for your build of Microsoft Edge.
  • Download a WebDriver testing framework of your choice.
To find your correct build number: Launch Microsoft Edge. Open the Settings and more (...) menu, choose Help and feedback, and then choose About Microsoft Edge. Using the correct version of Microsoft Edge WebDriver for your build ensures it runs correctly.

  • * Dh’fhaoidte gum bi diofar ghleusan ri làimh agus gun dèan iad rudan beagan eadar-dhealaichte a-rèir an uidheim, na margaid agus tionndadh a’ bhrabhsair.