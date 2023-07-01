The new Microsoft Edge is here

Rach gu prìomh shusbaint

Develop extensions for Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge is built on Chromium and provides the best-in-class extension and web compatibility. Learn how to begin and get your extensions onto the Edge Add-ons website.

Dèan toiseach-tòiseachaidh

Become a Microsoft Edge Insider

Want to be the first to preview what’s new in Edge? Insider channels are continuously updated with the latest features, so download now and become an Insider.

Luchdaich a-nuas togail ro-shealladh

Àrd-ùrlar Lìn

Leudachain

Elevate the browsing experience by customizing it with extensions.

Barrachd fiosrachaidh

PWAs

Enhance existing websites with native app-like experiences.

Barrachd fiosrachaidh

Innealan

Debug and automate the browser using powerful tools for web developers.

Barrachd fiosrachaidh

Sealladh-lìn 2

Embed web content (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) in your native applications.

Barrachd fiosrachaidh

Na tha ùr

Microsoft Edge Blog

Read the latest on our vision to bring Microsoft Copilot to everyone and more.

Leugh am blog

Microsoft Edge videos for developers

Check out our video library to learn about the latest web developer tools and APIs available to you.

Coimhead bhidio

What’s New in the DevTools

Check out the latest features in the Microsoft Edge DevTools.

Barrachd fiosrachaidhCoimhead bhidio
Developer resources

Tools, references, guides and more

Discover the tools that will help you to build better websites. Scan your site with WebHint, check the accessibility of your site with the Microsoft Accessibility Tool Extensions, or download a sample of the WebView2 SDK.

