Bring your game to XBOX

Reach players worldwide with world-class developer tools, a sustainable marketplace, and tailored publishing programs for console and PC.

Bring your game to XBOX
500 MMonthly active playersReach players across XBOX console, PC, and cloud.
$5B+Paid to independent developersBuild your business alongside a thriving partner ecosystem.
Ready or Not key art
Ready or Not box art
Void InteractiveReady or Not
3M+Units sold year one“XBOX has been a fantastic platform for Ready or Not. The ID@XBOX program put the game in front of players who were ready for it and they showed up.”
The Wandering Village key art
The Wandering Village box art
Stray FawnThe Wandering Village
“Thanks to Game Pass, our studio reached new heights, enabling us to open a co-working space in Zurich that now houses more than 150 game developers!”

Everything you need in one place

We offer programs and services to support every stage of your game's journey on XBOX.

Reach

Grow your audience with XBOX

Reach players where they play

Launch across XBOX consoles, XBOX on PC and cloud with our tools and programs.

  • XBOX consoles and handhelds
  • XBOX for PC and Windows
  • Cloud gaming
XBOX games shown across console, laptop, and handheld

Global reach

Connect with players around the world and maximize your discovery efforts by making your game available across XBOX console and PC storefronts.

Port existing games

Expand your audience by bringing existing games to XBOX with guidance, tools, and platform support.

Cloud gaming

Reach players across supported devices without requiring dedicated gaming hardware.

XBOX Play Anywhere

One build, multiple screens. Enable play across console, PC, and cloud.

Build

Build and ship with confidence

Game Development Kit

Access tools, APIs, services, and resources needed to build, test, and ship games across XBOX, PC, and cloud experiences.

  • XBOX services integration
  • Platform features & APIs
  • Multi-device experiences
XBOX Game Development Kit code editor

Engines & middleware

Build with Unity, Unreal Engine, Godot, and supported middleware.

Build, test, and optimize

Develop using tools for testing, platform integration, certification, debugging, and performance tuning.

Operate

You make it fun, we make it run.

Game services

Run and grow your game with PlayFab managed services for multiplayer, player accounts, commerce, analytics, and LiveOps.

Free

Access included services when publishing on XBOX

PlayFab game services dashboard

Engines & middleware

Build with Unity, Unreal Engine, Godot, and supported middleware.

Build, test, and optimize

Develop using tools for testing, platform integration, certification, debugging, and performance tuning.

Ready to publish on XBOX?

Turn your game into a published title on XBOX through ID@XBOX, with support, resources, and opportunities designed to help you launch and grow.

  • Incentives & funding opportunities
  • Technical & publishing support
  • Promotion and discovery opportunities
I Am Your Beast key art
“The team at XBOX is relentless in seeking opportunities to support, platform, and uplift independent developers.”
I Am Your Beast box art
Strange ScaffoldI Am Your Beast
Another Crab's Treasure key art
“We love working with our XBOX reps, they're just great people and have proven time-and-time again that they're willing to go the extra mile when we needed it.”
Another Crab's Treasure box art
Aggro CrabAnother Crab's Treasure

You're not building alone

Plug into the community and open tools, then see what's coming up.

GitHub logo
Check us out on GitHubAgent skills, tools, and GDK
Explore
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Join our Discord40k+ developers
Join

Frequently asked questions

There are three hard requirements you’ll need to meet. First, you must be at least 18 years old to begin a development or business relationship with XBOX. If you’re under 18, your parent or guardian can begin the relationship with us. Second, you need to sign an NDA. Third, you must be in a country with which Microsoft can do business.

Build what's next

Join a global community of developers building, publishing, and growing on XBOX.