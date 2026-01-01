Bring your game to XBOX

What are the requirements to develop for XBOX? There are three hard requirements you’ll need to meet. First, you must be at least 18 years old to begin a development or business relationship with XBOX. If you’re under 18, your parent or guardian can begin the relationship with us. Second, you need to sign an NDA. Third, you must be in a country with which Microsoft can do business.

Do I need to be an established studio to develop for XBOX?

What tools and services are available to developers?

How do I publish my game on XBOX?