This year, GDC takes place from March 9-13 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. Attendees that come by the Xbox Lounge in Moscone South Lobby can journey through our exhibit featuring key moments across 25 years of Xbox history, meet Xbox Subject Matter Experts, learn what steps they can take to begin building for the future, and sign up for our newsletter to receive a community pin.

This year, for the first time, we are hosting the Xbox Dev Summit in West Hall Room 3001/3003 , where we’ll be presenting six sponsored sessions to help prepare attendees to build for what's next.

Whether you're an indie developer or a seasoned professional, speakers from Xbox, Windows, Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, and King will be presenting insights for every stage of your development journey, so be sure to check out the full schedule below.