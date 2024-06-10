Join our Discussion Community

Community Content

Career Journey

The Coalition’s Ryan Horn on Moving from the Military into Game Design

A senior game designer at The Coalition shares his insights as part of our USO Career Kickstarts with Xbox series.
Publishing

Accelerate Your Game with the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program

Introducing some new ways we're helping emerging and underrepresented voices reach and connect with new audiences on Xbox.
Startups

How Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub and ID@Azure Empower Game Developers

Take full advantage of our game technologies, regardless of your studio size, your previous experience with cloud, or the platforms you ship on.
Pathfinding

Pathfinding: How the team behind Sable found its 3D artist via Twitter

Shanaz Byrne shares how she became a freelance artist and key contributor to the game Sable.
Pathfinding

Pathfinding: Helping Xbox Game Studios create safe and inclusive games

Monisha Monikantarajan describes how she partners with studios to create a better experience for players.

Pathfinding

Pathfinding: Applying Marine Corps discipline to Xbox Game Studios data processes

Eric Richardson tells us how the Microsoft Software and Systems Academy helped him transition from the Marines to data and analytics.

