Gaming for Everyone is our commitment to making gaming a place where everyone has fun. It’s not a campaign slogan or a single initiative; it’s our ongoing focus to bringing intentional, inclusive practices and thinking to everything we do at Microsoft.
Communities for Industry Professionals
As a platform we have the privilege of working with industry professionals from all walks of life across the globe. We believe in amplifying new or underrepresented voices to encourage innovation and creativity, and in supporting the industry in delivering a wide range of experiences, so everyone can find their own type of fun.