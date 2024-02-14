Find your solution

Develop

Create bold, immersive game experiences that attract and engage players.

Accelerate Development With ID@Azure AI & Machine Learning Code Editing Content Creation Data & Storage DevOps Game Testing Multiplayer

Distribute

Build, deploy, and scale cross-platform online services to better run your game.

Distribution Xbox services Developer Platform ID@Xbox Publishing Microsoft Store Publishing Project xCloud

Grow

Reach millions by distributing and monetizing your games with Microsoft.

    LiveOps Monetization Player Engagement

    Development tools for every platform

    Explore the many best-in-class Microsoft game development tools available to help you build games more easily, and efficiently.

    Explore Products

    Developer success stories

    Show all

    Article // Jul 15, 2021

    Microsoft Flight Simulator: The Future of Game Development

    Cloud-Powered Microsoft Flight Simulator Showcases the Future of Next-Gen Game Development

    Read Article
    Decorative Twitter Logo

    Article // Jul 20, 2021

    Meet the Microsoft Game Developer Kit (GDK)

    Microsoft Game Development Kits available to all developers today

    Read Article
    Decorative Twitter Logo

    Article // Nov 2, 2021

    Announcing Unreal Engine Pixel Streaming in Azure!

    The Unreal Engine Pixel Streaming solution on Azure is helping developers reach more people from nearly any device.

    Read Article
    Decorative Twitter Logo

    Solutions to reach players everywhere

    Learn about ID@Xbox self-publishing, Game Pass subscriptions, and Xbox Cloud Gaming to discover the distribution solution that’s right for you.

    Explore Solutions

    Distribution success stories

    Show all

    Article // Dec 2, 2021

    Putting Your Game at the Center with Xbox Touch Controls

    Xbox touch controls unlock new ways for gamers to interact with their games, providing fans with even more choice.

    Read Article
    Decorative Twitter Logo

    Article // Oct 4, 2021

    Game developers everywhere: welcome to Windows 11!

    Windows 11 was made for gaming, with new features designed to help creators take their creativity to new heights.

    Read Article
    Decorative Twitter Logo

    Article // Nov 20, 2020

    Hi-Rez launches latest Rogue Company game with Azure

    Hi-Rez launches latest Rogue Company game with Azure, confident in scalability, performance

    Read Article
    Decorative Twitter Logo

    Solutions to grow player engagement

    Discover tools, systems, and strategies to grow player engagement, develop active communities, and host vibrant in-game marketplaces. Find the right tech stack to help you expand into new markets and reach new audiences at scale.

    Explore Products

    Growth success stories

    Show all

    Customer Story

    Why should a single player game have a backend?

    How to use PlayFab Telemetry, Analytics, and LiveOps to extend the lifespan of your game and re-engage your players.

    Read Article
    Decorative Twitter Logo

    Customer Story

    Record-breaking Fall Guys scales faster with Azure

    Fall Guys exceeded all expectations at launch...Azure provided all the reassurance we needed to scale elastically

    Read Article
    Decorative Twitter Logo

    Customer Story

    How to Implement Real-time Analytics in Online Games

    Welcome back to the LiveOps Academy part 4 where we dive into some analytics best practices.

    Read Article
    Decorative Twitter Logo

    Powering your games, empowering you to do more

    Discover how Microsoft can help you develop, distribute, and grow your game.

    Explore products
    Azure PlayFab logo
    Azure PlayFab
    Havok logo
    Havok
    ID@Azure logo
    ID@Azure
    Simplygon logo
    Simplygon
    Microsoft Visual Studio logo
    Visual Studio
    ID@Xbox logo
    ID@Xbox

    Join the Microsoft Game Dev community

    Twitter logo

    Twitter

    Connect with the larger game dev community and stay close to all the Microsoft game dev news and updates.

    Follow us on Twitter
    Discord logo

    Discord

    Get into the more technical side of game development with our discipline and problem-specific chat rooms manned by experts.

    Join us on Discord
    YouTube logo

    YouTube

    Learn from game dev experts with technical talks and get inspired by studio stories from around the world.

    Subscribe to us on YouTube
    Game Dev Ambassadors logo

    Ambassadors

    We're launching a new program dedicated to technology experts who passionately share their knowledge of game dev with the broader community.

    Learn more about Ambassadors