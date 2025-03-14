Discover the Next Era of Gaming Anywhere

Xbox and Microsoft celebrate Game Developers Conference 2025 by inviting game developers onsite and online to learn more about how we're continuing our commitment to support game developers on any platform, anywhere in the world, at every stage of development, by powering their games and empowering their teams.

Where You'll Find Us

This year, GDC takes place from March 17-21 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. We’ll host partner meetings, participate in conference sessions, and sponsor events like the IGF Awards and the ESA Foundation’s Nite to Unite. Attendees that come by the Xbox Lounge in Moscone South will have a chance to see the latest Xbox experience on PC, join a Q&A with an Xbox development expert, and learn about the opportunities and benefits of building with Xbox across PC, Cloud and Console.

Monday, March 17

UX Summit: UX Writing: A New(ish) Craft in Mobile Games

Speaker: Patricia Gomez (King)
Time: 9:30am - 10:30am

The Future of Gaming Supported by AI: How Xbox is Empowering Players and Creators

Speaker: Fatima Kardar (Microsoft), Sonali Yadav (Microsoft)
Time: 9:30am - 10:30am

AI Innovation for Game Experiences: From Research to Prototyping

Speaker: Haiyan Zhang (Xbox), Katja Hofmann (Microsoft)
Time: 10:50am - 11:50am

Community Management Summit: Social Media Microtalks: Authenticity from You and the Business “We”

Speakers: Cindy Tran (Obsidian Entertainment), Antonio Cara (DeNA Corp.), Harper Jay MacIntyre (Double Fine Productions Inc), Livvy Hall (Xbox Game Studios Publishing), Megan Spurr (Microsoft)
Time: 10:50am - 11:50am

Live Service Games Summit: Reinventing ‘Candy Crush Soda’ for the Next 10 years

Speaker: Abigail Rindo (King), Paul Hellier (King)
Time: 10:50am - 11:50am

Machine Learning Summit: Enhancing Development with LLMs and Multimodal Retrieval in "Call of Duty"

Speaker: Lorant Mikolas (Infinity Ward, Activision)
Time: 4:10pm - 5:10 pm

UX Summit: Making the World Playful: The Importance of Accessible Mobile Games

Speaker: Emilio Jeldrez (King)
Time: 5:30pm - 6:00pm

Machine Learning Summit: Fitting Armor Assets in ‘World of Warcraft’ with Deep Learning

Speaker: Zhen Zhai (Blizzard Entertainment)
Time: 5:30pm - 6:00pm

Tuesday, March 18

Live Service Games Summit: Mass Engagement Winning Strategies: The 15M Player Tournament of 'Candy Crush Saga'

Speaker: Margaux Diaz (King), Roberto Kusabbi (King)
Time: 9:30am - 10:30am

Thriving Players Summit: Prosocial Design Workshop

Speaker: Natasha Miller (Blizzard Entertainment), Weszt Hart (Riot Games)
Time: 9:30am - 11:50am

The Climate Crisis Workshop

Speakers: Paula Angela Escuadra (Microsoft / Xbox), Grant Shonkwiler (Shonkventures LLC), Trevin York (Dire Lark), Jennifer Estaris (ustwo games), Arnaud Fayolle (Ubisoft)
Time: 10:00am - 6:00pm

Gaming Reimagined: Mobile’s Impact on Play Today

Speakers: Todd Green (King), Paula Ingvar (King)
Time: 10:50am - 11:50am

Unpacking Anti-Toxicity Strategy in "Call of Duty"

Speaker: Mark Frumkin (Modulate), Grant Cahill (Activision)
Time: 2:40pm - 3:40pm

Machine Learning Summit: Machine Learning Aimbot Detection in ‘Call of Duty’

Speaker: Haleema Sheraz (Activision), Mathew Varghese (Activision)
Time: 4:10pm - 5:10pm

Wednesday, March 19

AI Executive Panel: Exploring What's Next in AI for Gaming

Speakers: Haiyan Zhang (Xbox), Stef Corazza (Roblox) Vitalli Vashchuk (EPAM), Craig Nowell (Databricks)
Time: 10:30am - 11:30am

Opening a Billion Doors with Xbox

Speakers: Leo Olebe (Microsoft), Chris Charla (Microsoft)
Time: 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Accelerating Your Inner Loop with Visual Studio and GitHub Copilot AI

Speakers: David Li (Microsoft), Michael Price (Microsoft)
Time: 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Grow Your Audience with the Updated Xbox Experience on PC

Speakers: Tila Nguyen (Microsoft), Jose Rady (Microsoft)
Time: 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Make your Game Available ANYWHERE with Xbox Cloud Gaming

Speakers: Harrison Hoffman (Microsoft), Jordan Cohen (Microsoft)
Time: 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Ask Game Lawyers Anything Roundtable Day 1

Speakers: Angelo Alcid (Microsoft Corp.), Ryan Black (DLA Piper (Canada) LLP), Brandon Huffman (Odin Law and Media), Yan Perng (Netflix)
Time: 3:30pm - 4:30pm

Xbox Game Studios Panel: Scaling Cross-Platform Development Across Xbox and PC

Speakers: Kate Rayner (Microsoft), Soren Hannibal Nielsen (Microsoft, Chuck Rozhon (Obsidion Entertainment), Chad Dawson (Double Fine Productions) Phil Cousins (Microsoft), Magnus Auvinen (Machine Games)
Time: 3:30pm - 4:30pm

Thursday, March 20

DirectX State of the Union: Raytracing and PIX Workflows

Speaker: Claire Andrews (Microsoft), Austin Kinross (Microsoft)
Time: 9:30am - 10:30am

Inclusive Gaming AI: Red Teaming for Accessibility and Disability

Speaker: Brannon Zahand (Microsoft)
Time: 11:00am - 12:00pm

VFX Storytelling: How "Hearthstone" Breathes Life Into Hundreds of Cards

Speaker: Alex Cortes (Blizzard Entertainment)
Time: 11:00am - 12:00pm

Strategies for Indie Devs: How to Succeed with Xbox

Speaker: James Lewis (Microsoft)
Time: 11:30am - 12:30pm

G.A.N.G. Demo Derby: Sound Design

Speakers: Brian Farr (Blizzard Entertainment), Nick Hartman (Sound Lab), Scott Gershin (Sound Lab), Charles Deenen (Source Sound Inc), Gary Miranda (Injected Senses Audio)
Time: 12:15pm - 1:45pm

From Idea to Action: Lessons from a New Accessibility Initiative

Speaker: Anna Waismeyer (Microsoft/Xbox), Aubrey Quinn (Entertainment Software Association), Paul Amadeus Lane (Amadeus 4th Corp), Amy Lazarus (Electronic Arts), Dara Monasch (Google), Steven Evans (Nintendo of America), David Tisserand (Ubisoft)
Time: 12:15pm - 1:15pm

Windows Productivity Tools for Game Developers

Speaker: Demitrius Nelon (Microsoft), Kayla Cinnamon (Microsoft)
Time: 12:15pm - 1:15pm

Amplifying Player Voices with LLMs in Game Development

Speaker: Joshua Koen (Blizzard Entertainment), Ian Livingston (Blizzard Entertainment)
Time: 1:30pm - 2:00pm

Securing the Joy of Gaming: Xbox's Commitment to Gaming Security and Innovation

Speaker: Temi Adebambo (Microsoft)
Time: 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Xbox Play Anywhere Developer Roundtable

Speaker: Chris Charla (Microsoft)
Time: 2:00pm - 3:00pm

King: Enhancing Mobile Audio with Accessibility and Inclusion

Speaker: Eduardo Broseta (King)
Time: 2:30pm - 3:00pm

Friday, March 21

Game Career Seminar: STR, DEX and INT: A Genre-Spanning Way to Think About Gameplay

Speaker: Joseph Shely (Blizzard Entertainment)
Time: 11:50am - 12:20pm

Game Career Seminar: Killer Portfolio or Portfolio Killer Part 2: Portfolio Reviews

Speakers: Greg Foertsch  (Bit Reactor), Sarah LeBlanc  (Bit Reactor), Rembert Montald  (Lightspeed LA), David Yee  (Unannounced), Jeffrey Johnson  (inXile Entertainment), Jade Law  (Wardog Studios), Gaurav Mathur  (E-Line Media), Jessica Kutrakun  (Hypixel Studios), Inmar Salvatier  (Maxis), Jeff Parrott  (Blizzard), Daanish Syed  (Bit Reactor), David Johnson  (UndertoneFX), Jeff Skalski  (Yellow Brick Games)
Time: 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Connect With Us

Join the Microsoft Game Dev community to connect with game developers around the world, share ideas and learnings, and become the best developer you can be.

Discord

Get into the more technical side of game development with our discipline and problem-specific chat rooms manned by experts.

Join us on Discord

X

Connect with the larger game dev community and stay close to all the Microsoft game dev news and updates.

Follow us on Twitter

YouTube

Learn from game dev experts with technical talks and get inspired by studio stories from around the world.

Subscribe to us on YouTube

Join our creator programs

Developer acceleration program

Empowering underrepresented creators with the information and resources needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox.

ID@Xbox

Publish your next game with ID@Xbox and engage over 100 million players globally.

Apply for ID@Xbox

Become a partner

Whether you're a solo dev or a large studio, Xbox has the right programs to help you launch your game.

