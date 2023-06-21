Microsoft Gaming Tools and Services

Managed multiplayer services

Azure PlayFab

Game-specific managed services to operate servers and with less effort and fewer resources.

Review code and manage products

GitHub

From indie to AAA, host and review code, manage projects, and build your game with GitHub.

Compute, containers, AI/ML

Microsoft Azure

Azure offers a set of battle-tested services backed by an enterprise-grade cloud, all of which can be used to build, run, and grow live games.

3D games content creation

Simplygon

Replace tedious and time-consuming manual work in 3D games content creation, reducing production time and development costs.

Code, debug, and test

Visual Studio

Best-in-class tools for game developers with rich code navigation. Cloud-backed code navigation to collaborate in real-time with anyone and create cloud-hosted dev environments accessible from anywhere.

Xbox Services for game developers

Xbox Services

Xbox Services for game developers enable you to build games for consoles, PC, and mobile, and attract and engage players with a trusted, inclusive gaming identity and community of over 60 million users globally.

a view from the beach towards the ocean from Sea of Thieves

More products and services

Azure Cosmos DB

A database for extremely low latency and massively scalable applications anywhere in the world, with native support for NoSQL.

Azure DevOps

Improve the way you plan, collaborate, automate, and ship with an end-to-end set of modern DevOps services.

Azure Spatial Anchors

More easily build rich immersive 3D applications and experiences that map, persist, and restore 3D content or points of interest at real-world scale.

DirectX

DirectX graphics provides a set of APIs that you can use to create games and other high-performance multimedia applications.

Game Bar SDK

Xbox Game Bar is a customizable gaming overlay that gives players access to experience-enhancing widgets — all without leaving their game.

GitHub Actions

GitHub Actions makes it easy to automate all your software workflows, now with world-class CI/CD. Build, test, and deploy your code right from GitHub.

Havok

Award-winning, battle-tested, and scalable, Havok Physics is the gold standard for game developers when it comes to real-time collision detection and dynamic simulation.

Havok AI

Optimized, adaptable, and robust, Havok AI offers navigation mesh generation, pathfinding, and steering—enabling characters to intelligently understand and react to dynamic worlds.

Havok Cloth

Customizable, fully multithreaded, and highly optimized, Havok Cloth enables creators to add physically based motion to garments, hair, banners, foliage, and other soft bodies.

ID@Azure

The ID@Azure Program is empowering - independent studios, start-up game developers and individual creators - to take full advantage of the cloud to build and grow their games.

ID@Xbox

The ID@Xbox program enables qualified developers of all sizes to unleash their creativity by self-publishing digital games on Xbox and Windows with Xbox services.

Project Acoustics

Project Acoustics does for audio design what physically-based lighting did for graphics, powered by Azure. It is a codeless wave physics-based system that calculates acoustic parameters for wave propagation effects based on the materials and geometry of your virtual world.

Visual Studio App Center

Use App Center to automate and manage the lifecycle of your games- Build. Test. Deploy. Engage. Repeat.

Xbox Creator's Program

The Creator’s Program is the fastest path to publishing your game to Xbox One and Windows 10. With a simplified certification process and not concept approval required, get your game in the last lane!

Xbox Insider Program

The Xbox Insider Program allows passionate Xbox fans the opportunity to give us feedback on the latest Xbox system updates, as well as features and games still in development on both Xbox consoles and Windows 10 devices.

