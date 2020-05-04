How to Implement Real-time Analytics in Online Games

Timely, in-depth data helps developers understand their players and give them what they want (and sometimes what they didn't even know they wanted!). Insights gained from advanced analytics are invaluable for future content development, marketing, gameplay troubleshooting and growing a community.



While this is not an in-depth guide for implementing and running real-time analytics in PlayFab (you can find that documentation here), these are some best practices for using analytics to build and grow your game as part of a LiveOps strategy.​



PlayFab LiveOps Analytics

Which Metrics Matter?

Best Practices for Real-Time Analytics

​Analytics Features in PlayFab



LiveOps Game Analytics – Which Metrics Matter?​



Best practice: Learn which metrics matter most to your game, and how they intersect.

Before diving into in-depth analytics strategy, we'll look at the most commonly used metrics in LiveOps. All of these can be measured over your game's life cycle, or limited to a specific time period:





Metric Definition & Use ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) Total number of unique players divided by total revenue in a given period. Can gauge the general business health of your game. ARPPU (Average Revenue per Paying User) Like ARPU but limited to purchasing players. Useful for gauging monetization strategies, such as in-game store design or store price points. Unique Logins Fairly self-explanatory, used to monitor active player population. Conversion Rate Total number of players who made purchases divided by unique logins. Gauges how well you convert free users into paid users. Retention

Total number of players that logged into your game during two specific date ranges. Common gaps between reporting periods are 1-day, 7-day, and 30-day measures. Avg. Session Length Another self-explanatory metric, used to gauge how long your gameplay loop is fun or keeps players' attention. Session Frequency Number of players logged in, divided by the total number of login events. Gauges how often players engage with the game. LTV (Lifetime Value) Total number of unique players divided by total revenue generated. Gauges how high your ROI (return on investment) is per player. Errors Counts errors generated by code. Gauges how stable your game is. Content Logs Counts occurrences of specific logs unique to your game's content being triggered. Gauges popularity, stability, and engagement of specific content.



One thing to consider with these metrics is optimal data speed and collection periods. Some metrics will only need to be reviewed occasionally (e.g. Average Revenue), while others will benefit from constant real-time updates (e.g. Errors).​