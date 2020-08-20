Hadean helps CCP Games realize its vision with Azure

Since 2003, the massively multiplayer online (MMO) game EVE Online has continued to attract new players into real-time battles between several thousand concurrent users. But its growth meant developer CCP Games was facing challenges inherent to its aging architecture. London-based engineering company Hadean saw the sci-fi title as an opportunity to demonstrate its powerful Aether Engine spatial simulation library. Using Aether Engine, Microsoft Azure, and Azure PlayFab, Hadean created EVE: Aether Wars, a low-latency, high-performance playable tech demo that can quickly scale to support more than 10,000 concurrent players and ensure an enjoyable player experience.



Using Azure and PlayFab, we were able to improve performance, reduce latency, and dynamically scale the multiplayer experience. -- Michael Gunadi: Partner Manager Hadean​

A legendary MMO pushes new boundaries​​



Since its launch in 2003, the massively multiplayer online (MMO) game EVE Online has gained hundreds of thousands of loyal fans across the world. So loyal that in January 2018, it successfully broke the Guinness World Record for “most concurrent players involved in a single multiplayer PvP [player versus player] videogame battle.” A total of 6,142 players took part, but the moment-to-moment gameplay experience wasn’t optimal.



EVE Online’s back-end architecture struggled to accommodate the enormous player count, leading to persistent performance issues, while authentication difficulties meant many players were locked out of the space-themed game. It was an ambitious spectacle and one that inspired London-based engineering startup Hadean to meet with the development studio, CCP Games, to discuss the title’s future ambitions.

Hadean, creator of Aether Engine—a distributed spatial simulation library built on its cloud-first platform—believed it could help CCP Games overcome its technical difficulties and realize exciting new gameplay possibilities in EVE Online.

“We asked CCP what their ambitions for the title were, and we found they had all these great ideas that they couldn’t pursue because they were hitting a technological ceiling,” says Michael Gunadi, Partner Manager at Hadean.

The meeting sparked a partnership between Hadean and CCP Games, leading to the birth of EVE: Aether Wars, a groundbreaking real-time tech demo. Powered by Aether Engine, Microsoft Azure, and Azure PlayFab (a part of Microsoft Game Stack), it first premiered at the 2019 Game Developers Conference (GDC).​