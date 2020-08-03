Supercharge games with Azure AI and reinforcement learning

​​​​Image: Shows agent-environment interaction in reinforcement learning.



Using Azure Machine Learning for RL

We recently added new reinforcement learning capabilities to Azure Machine Learning. It enables developers to train on powerful CPU or GPU clusters that are automatically provisioned and scaled to help manage costs.

You also get flexible support for your training scenarios such as:

Multiple training scenarios including Single Agent and Multi-agent RL

Access popular open source RL algorithms

Use with a variety of gaming environments including Open AI Gym

Flexibility to use TensorFlow, ONNX and PyTorch models in-game

Unified tracking for experiments, monitoring of metrics and run comparisons

Azure Machine Learning reduces the complexity of running large scale experiments and makes RL and extension to the game development workflow, so game developers can focus on the task of creating engaging agents.



Putting RL into action

Let's dive into an example of how you can train agents using Azure Machine Learning and a simplified gaming environment.

1. Setup the problem: In the cooperative navigation task, (called 'simple_spreader'), agents are rewarded for spreading out and exploring landmarks in an environment without overlapping - the agents are the large blue circles and their goal is to each navigate to a separate black landmark without running into each other

2. Create the training script: The Python training script for the Cooperative Navigation sample is on Github. It uses an algorithm called MADDPG which trains multiple agents together. A typical experience involves iterative development using a combination of local or cloud hosted notebooks, and development tools such as Visual Studio Code. Azure Machine Learning notebooks enables rapid iteration using cloud resources.



3. Train the model, easily scaling to multiple nodes: After creating compute clusters in Azure Machine Learning, submit an agent training job using the Azure Machine Learning ReinforcementLearningEstimator. The following example sets up a training configuration to run on 4 worker compute nodes to collect training data. ​

estimator = ReinforcementLearningEstimator(

source_directory='files',

entry_script='particle_train.py',

script_params={

'--scenario': 'simple_spread',

'--final-reward': -400

},

compute_target=cpu_cluster,

environment=cpu_particle_env,

max_run_duration_seconds=3 * 60 * 60

)



train_run = exp.submit(config=estimator)



RunDetails(train_run).show()







​​Code Sample: RL training script

Azure Machine Learning automatically allocates and deallocates compute as needed and runs the training script.

4. Visualize metrics, outputs and evaluate the model: In the beginning, the agents don't know what they are doing and don't get to the landmarks. As the agents undergo training, they begin to make more progress toward landmarks. When the reward reaches more than about -400, the agents are able to successfully navigate cooperatively as shown below.​