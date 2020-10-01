Migrating Minecraft Realms from AWS to Azure

Microsoft recently announced plans to completely migrate Minecraft from AWS to Azure. As part of this journey, we wanted to share a story of the successful migration of Minecraft Realms – Minecraft's private multiplayer server hosting service.

The migration of Minecraft Realms from one cloud platform to another was a massive undertaking that the team would not have considered pursuing if not for Azure's robust toolset. Thanks to Azure, we completed the migration with minimal disruption to the Minecraft Realms user base; in fact, the process was completely invisible to most players. Now that the Realms migration is complete, our deployments on Azure are significantly simpler with more efficient resource utilization and more flexibility in our architecture.



Moving critical workloads for one of the world's most beloved games with millions of monthly active players can seem daunting, and even risky. This case study aims to make the idea of migration less intimidating and more predictable for organizations of any size.

In the coming months, we will release a series of blogs that will dive into the work that went into migrating Minecraft Realms to Azure. The Realms stack included tens of thousands of cloud-hosted multiplayer game servers, compute fabric running service code, subscription databases and game world state data storage containers, all initially hosted on AWS. In this first blog of the series, we provide a high-level walkthrough of the planning, and the execution of the migration of Realms to Azure.

Planning the migration​



Minecraft offers both single player and multiplayer modes of gameplay. Minecraft Realms enables players to create personal multiplayer servers, providing a private online multiplayer gaming experience.

Orginally, Realms was completely hosted on AWS; this included the cloud-hosted multiplayer game servers, world state data storage, subscription and metadata databases, and the service code's compute fabric. This migration was ultimately motivated by (1) cost efficiency, (2) better interoperability with the Microsoft ecosystem, and finally, (3) Improved gameplay through lower latency experiences that leverage Azure's global footprint.



The entire migration was planned and executed in two phases. Phase-1, cloud-hosted multiplayer servers' migration, and Phase-2, lift-and-shift workloads migration. The isolation of various pieces helped spread the cost and reduce the overall risk. The migration breakdown is summarized in Table 1. ​



​

​Migration Phase



​​Chief Components

​​Phase-1: Multiplayer services

​Tens of thousands of cloud-hosted multiplayer servers​

​Phase-2: Life-and-shift workloads

​Realm database

Subscription database

World state data storage

Service code complete compute fabric​​​

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Table 1: M​igration Breakdown​​​

Exec​uting the migration



The service architecture pre-migration is illustrated in Figure 1. Phase-1 targetted the migration of the multiplayer game servers from AWS to Azure, while Phase-2 moved the remaining workloads to Azure.