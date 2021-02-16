Alice & Smith integrate PlayFab and Twitch API in NT4

For studios, it's more difficult than ever to conceptualize and execute projects that will truly succeed in online gaming, engaging streamers and viewers while offering something new. To build and maintain a game that has excitement and staying power requires engagement in a complex way – one that feels worthwhile for users and accessible for newcomers.



It's no surprise that one of the most engaged, yet difficult-to-infiltrate corners of online life has persisted for decades: the Hacking Game segment. In the last 20 years, two games managed to capture—each in their own style—the hacking spirit: Uplink and Hacknet. ​





In 2018, Alice & Smith wanted to bring a new angle to the genre, and the integration between Azure PlayFab​ and the Twitch API has been pivotal in the success of their now award-winning hacking game Network Intelligence & Technical Evaluation Team 4 (NITE Team 4). ​