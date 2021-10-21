Announcing Azure PlayFab User Generated Content

From Minecraft to Fortnite, to Roblox to Microsoft Flight Simulator, User Generated Content (UGC) turns games into living, thriving, and always-expanding platforms for endless creativity, engagement, monetization, joy, and community.

Leveraging Microsoft's vast and unique Xbox gaming expertise in cloud development, today I'm excited to announce the launch of Azure PlayFab UGC into public preview. Azure PlayFab UGC saves game developers time, money and resources by offering battle-tested solutions for hosting an in-game marketplace. The preview includes:



The same APIs and tools foundational to Minecraft's User Generated Content platform. Minecraft added its own custom monetization layer to this framework, empowering its marketplace creators to generate more than $350 million selling mods, add-ons and other experiences, and 1 billion downloads of unique pieces of user-generated content (UGC) directly from the Minecraft Marketplace.



The team at Asobo Studio leveraged these UGC tools and APIs - along with some custom code - in Microsoft Flight Simulator helping more than 200 community creators to deliver more than 1 million copies of add-ons within the in-game marketplace for millions of pilots across PC and Xbox Series X|S.



This preview of Azure PlayFab UGC is a standalone system for building create, publish, discover and moderation flows within your title. Monetization capabilities will be coming with PlayFab Economy V2, slated for public preview early 2022.

The preview of these powerful UGC tools further our goal to make Azure is the most open and extensible cloud for game development. And it's only the beginning. With more than 23 Xbox Game Studios, we're committed to continuously creating, testing and sharing new tools for creativity and community with Azure game developers to help you realize your visions for games. Whether it's for Xbox, PC, or another platform, we're providing the tools to grow.