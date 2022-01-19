Why should a single player game have a backend?

I recently talked to an indie developer. They had closed a successful Kickstarter, were moving quickly in production and were approaching a Closed Beta very fast. For the next year, their plan was to incorporate feedback and polish the game.

I asked them:

How do you collect feedback and telemetry, so you know what is going on? You will need that data to make sensible decisions?



I was very surprised by the answer:

We'll be using Steam Achievements. This way, we can track what the players did.

From what they said, you might already sense why you might need a backend:

You should have telemetry data and an analytics dashboard so you always know what's going on in your game.

But there's more to it than that! In the rest of this article, I explain why Telemetry & Analytics are so important, what other reasons there may be for any game to have a backend and how you can use LiveOps to extend the lifespan of your game and re-engage players. The good news is that I will also show you how Azure PlayFab can help you with all these topics, so you can concentrate on making a great game!

But first, let's start by defining some of the terminology:

What is a Backend?

As the name implies, it is the "back end" of your game. In software development this essentially means background services. Most of the time, this refers to online services.

If you think about it, you already have a backend integration if you integrate with Xbox or any other store.

Most of the time, a game will use one or more backends, connecting to them via an HTTP API by sending an HTTP request to the service, and receiving a response back, often with a payload represented in JSON or another ubiquitous format.

The response and payload can then be used in your game.

Backend providers usually wrap this functionality in a SDK to make it easy for you to consume the backend in your game. We do this with our backend platform PlayFab and provide SDKs for major game engines like Unreal and Unity, as well as multiple programming languages and frameworks.

Reasons why you should have a Backend in any Game

Now let's walk through some of the reasons why you should have a backend:



Telemetry & Analytics

The most important reason you should invest in a backend is to know what is happening in your game. This can be important even during development, whether it is to help the development team understand their own investment in time and features, or to provide metrics for external partners or potential investors in your project. There are always going to be a multitude of things that are of interest to you, either as a game developer or for conversations with potential publishers or investment partners.



Think of implementing telemetry and analytics as simply asking your game questions! The questions you come up with will need to be answered by your analytics solution, But for the analytics solution to be able to answer your question, you need to gather and feed it telemetry.