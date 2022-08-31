Project Acoustics 3.0 is now available

We're happy to announce that a new version of Project Acoustics is available! Project Acoustics is our wave-based simulation engine that adds accurate sound propagation to your 3D environments, whether it's a video game or mixed reality experience. We currently offer plugins for Unity and Unreal engines and runtime components for several OS platforms. The latest version includes many bug fixes and new features. The documentation has been updated with information about new features and beta features.

Feature Highlights

Unreal Engine 5 Support for Unreal Engine 5 Integration with Unreal Engine 5 native audio engine Local bake support

Wwise 2021 Object pipeline support

Performance overhaul Improved baking speed: up to 2x faster Disk size reduction for acoustic data: 2-3x smaller Memory reduction: up to 2x smaller RAM footprint Runtime speedup: 1.5x to 27x faster acoustics calculations Highly optimized headphone spatializer: nearly 3x faster for same quality



Unreal Engine 5

The Project Acoustics team has been busy collaborating with the audio team at Epic Games to provide enhancements to Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) via the new Source Data Override (SDO) plugin interface. This interface enables Project Acoustics to use its propagation data to drive your favorite spatialization and reverb effects within UE5's sound engine. For instance, in the presence of obstructions, Project Acoustics will override the arrival direction of a sound so it no longer points straight through walls, but instead correctly points in the direction it would be heard as redirected around obstructions. Your chosen spatializer plugin then renders as usual from this corrected direction.

"After working closely with the Project Acoustics team, we realized the power inherent in exposing all source data to third-party plugins via the Source Data Override plugin interface," said Aaron McLeran, Director of Unreal Engine Audio at Epic Games. "Developers can now enjoy even more control over their audio, including driving Unreal Engine 5 next-gen audio features as well as other plugins via advanced acoustical modeling data."

Marketplace plugin

To make it easier to integrate Project Acoustics into your title, we have packaged the components into a free UE Marketplace offering. This is the simplest way to get started exploring Project Acoustics. To get started, search for "Project Acoustics for Unreal Audio" from the UE Marketplace to integrate the Project Acoustics engine plugin into your UE5 installation.