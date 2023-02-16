GDC 2023: Gaming for Everyone Community Networking Lounge & Scholarship Program

After a four-year absence, Xbox is excited to bring a Gaming for Everyone community networking event hosted in-person during the 2023 Game Developer’s Conference. This year, all our internal Xbox Gaming for Everyone employee communities are coming together to host a single gathering to help reunite underrepresented developers and their allies across the gaming industry with one another. We hope you can join us on Thursday March 23rd from 12pm-6pm at the Microsoft Reactor space.

Gaming professionals across the video game industry are invited to join members from our Xbox Gaming for Everyone employee communities (Asians at Xbox, Black at Xbox, Team Xbox Latinx, Team Xbox LGBTQIA+, Women in Gaming, Gaming & Disability, and Team Xbox Allies) for an industry reunion four years in the making. We’ll have food, drinks, music, and of course, SWAG!

Be sure to RSVP to the event with this link to help us plan accordingly.

Please join us in celebrating gaming during GDC 2023! This event is free to attend as long as you RSVP. No GDC passes required. This is not an official GDC event.

Xbox Gaming for Everyone GDC Scholarship Program Sweepstakes

In addition to hosting the networking event, Gaming for Everyone and Xbox are proud to announce that they’ll be giving away 50 GDC All Access passes as part of their GDC Scholarship Program Sweepstakes. Folks with an interest in game development should head on over to this form and fill out their info between February 16th and February 28th, 2023 11:59pm PT and we will randomly choose 50 winners the week after.

You can enter and read the full rules by following this link.