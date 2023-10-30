Xbox Game Studios Game Camp confirmed for Asia

Today, Microsoft announced its planned Xbox Game Studios Game Camp Asia, a two-month event to recognize and celebrate all game creators across 5 diverse countries and regions. The event will run from Feb 20th to April 19th, 2024.

With soaring interest from Asian youth, the gaming industry is set to grow exponentially across the continent, as more people get connected to the internet. According to the Asia Games Market Report by Niko Partners, PC & mobile gamers, in Asia, total 788.7 million in 2022, reaching 1.06 billion in 2026 - offering many more opportunities for gaming and local creators to grow and develop in the market. The report adds that India and Indonesia are the fastest growing revenue generating regions with growth rates of 31.9% and 10.5%, respectively. As per a report by Newzoo, the global games market will reach a total of $187.7 billion in revenue in 2023, with +2.6% growth year-on-year and Asia-Pacific accounts for a whopping 46% of the pie.



Game Camp is an initiative that unifies various Xbox initiatives under one umbrella where talent is celebrated, and game developers are empowered to pursue their dreams. Game Camp Asia will include presentations, live Office Hours and mentorship sessions with Microsoft and Xbox personnel. Furthermore, teams or individuals with games to pitch are encouraged to do so.



Now in its second year and 6th event, the Xbox Game Studios Game Camp program aims to empower creators across the world to realize their potential in the gaming industry through unique learning experiences from industry leaders.



"The Xbox Game Studios Game Camp program is founded on the belief that extraordinary talent resides everywhere," said Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios. "Through Game Camp Asia, we’re excited to deepen our relationships with Asian game creators, help them reach new players around the world, and learn from the passionate and talented game creators in the region."



To participate, individuals must be of legal age, reside in any of the five participating countries in Asia and be studying or working part or full-time in the field of software development, visual arts, 3D, music and audio, web design, narrative design, or professional project management.



Throughout Game Camp Asia from Feb 20th to April 19th, 2024, participants will join remotely via Microsoft Teams. Xbox personnel will facilitate live Office Hours/AMAs and mentorship sessions on various game development topics throughout the training. In addition, there will be significant online learning components to the camp, which will allow participants to engage with focused training modules on topics that align closely with their skills and interests, before and after the event.

