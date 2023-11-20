How Xbox is empowering, investing in, and supporting the next generation of game developers

Here at Xbox, we’ve got one primary goal: Letting people play the games they want, with the people they want, where they want. Creators play a huge role in helping fulfill that vision, so it’s imperative that we give developers of all sizes more choice and more opportunity than ever. Whether it's through our indie-friendly programs, developer tools, or access to a global audience, we want Xbox to be the platform where dreams take flight. This weekend, at our Xbox Discovery Day event in New York City, I had the chance to speak to dozens of young developers whose courage to think outside the box and challenge conventions is driving the industry forward.

We understand, however, that every journey begins with a single step, so we are dedicated to investing in the next generation of game developers by providing the necessary support and resources to nurture them during this pivotal stage of their budding career. I strongly believe that game developers are the lifeblood of the industry and that no single developer has a monopoly on great ideas.

The heart and soul of gaming lies with the many talented people who make the experiences we know and love, and gaming’s future is shaped just as much by the passionate and creative minds of indie talent as it is by the giants of the industry. We are dedicated to empowering and supporting game developers at every stage of their journey, from the smallest indie studios to the largest AAA teams.