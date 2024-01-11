ARK: Survival Ascended is Giving Game Studios the Ability to Build DLC-Level Mods

Modding has always been a beacon of creativity and innovation in the gaming world. Just look at everything that’s been going on with Fortnite. Through Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN), creators can easily craft new experiences within the Fortnite universe. This streamlined tool removes barriers and attracts aspiring creators looking to explore Unreal Engine 5 - whether for career aspirations, generating income, or simply the joy of creation as a side venture.

What's even more remarkable is that professional game development studios have recognized the immense potential of UEFN. Studios are harnessing this UE5 devkit tool to create full-fledged experiences within Fortnite, which are then enjoyed by millions of players and create astounding revenue streams for the studios.



In this new era of gaming, the line between professional development and modding has blurred. No longer seen as just “nice to have” side projects, mods now offer limitless possibilities–for both individual creators and studios.



Creation Tools that Empower Creativity



Another game embracing this trend is ARK: Survival Ascended, the popular survival game completely reimagined and rebuilt beautifully in Unreal Engine 5. During the game’s development, Studio Wildcard decided not only to embrace modding but also to elevate it. In collaboration with CurseForge for Studios, Studio Wildcard made two bold moves by fully integrating mods discovery and management in-game and by supporting cross-play on modded servers.



This meant that the ARK:SA’s mods library is accessible by the entire player base, and players could meet together on a single server and enjoy modded gaming experiences together - regardless of whether they play from PC or game consoles like Xbox.

