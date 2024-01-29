Crafting the Heart and Soul of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The iconic Prince of Persia series has left an indelible mark on the gaming world since its inception in 1989. The latest addition to this legendary franchise, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, is available now and getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike. We recently had chance to sit down with Mounir Radi, Game Director for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, to delve into the inspirations behind the game, the team's proudest achievements, and the lessons learned from previous game development experiences.

Staying True to their Roots

One of the biggest questions surrounding the new release is the influence of the original Prince of Persia. While Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s 2D side-scrolling and platforming indicate that the original Prince of Persia was a huge inspiration, Radi said that capturing the DNA of Prince of Persia was not the only goal.

“We also wanted to give a tribute to Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time with all the time powers and stuff like that,” said Radi. “So, basically the two main references for us were the first one from 1989 and Sands of Time. Those were our two big references at the beginning of the project.” This focus extends to the fundamental elements of platforming and combat, with a nod to the demanding combat of the first installment.

Learning from the Past

Every game developer brings lessons learned working on other games into their process, and this was no different for the developers of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Reflecting on lessons learned from previous games, Mounir Radi emphasizes the importance of methodology and iteration.

“I think one element that was very important on this game that we have learned before, in terms of methodology, is really having the tools to be able to iterate, iterate, iterate until the end,” said Radi. “For example, when we built our framework for Rayman, we had very strong tools to be able to really move at any time the level design stuff.”