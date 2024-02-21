A Year of C++ Game Development Improvements in Visual Studio 2022

Overview

Design Time Productivity

All-in-one Search

Memory Layout Visualization

Include Cleanup

HLSL Support

Unreal Engine Integrations

Unreal Engine Blueprint References and Asset Inspector

Unreal Engine Code Snippets

Unreal Engine Macro Specifier Suggestions

Debugging and Diagnostics

Breakpoint Groups

Build Insights

Performance Improvements

Cross-Platform Development

CMake Debugger

Remote File Explorer

Over the past year, the Visual Studio team has worked hard to bring you the latest design time productivity features. All these improvements are designed to improve your inner loop workflow. Besides the general IDE features, we have listened to and worked with game developers to create productivity enhancements for the whole C++ community.

Sticky Scroll

Sticky Scroll gives you context for the current code location in your editor by sticking the top line of nested blocks to the top of the window.