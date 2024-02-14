GDC 2024: Gaming for Everyone Community Networking Lounge & Scholarship Program

We're excited to bring back the Gaming for Everyone community networking event hosted in-person during the 2024 Game Developer’s Conference. Our internal Xbox Gaming for Everyone employee communities are coming together again to host a networking event for underrepresented developers and their allies across the gaming industry. We hope you can join us on Thursday March 21st from 11am to 4pm at Minna Gallery, located minutes from the Moscone center.

Gaming professionals across the video game industry are invited to join members from our Xbox Gaming for Everyone employee communities (Asians at Xbox, Black at Xbox, Latin Americans at Xbox, Team Xbox LGBTQIA+, Women in Gaming, Gaming & Disability, and Xbox Allies) for a fun networking event. We’ll have food, drinks, music, and of course, SWAG! Our friends at ID@Xbox will be there, along with representatives from their Developer Acceleration program.



Be sure to RSVP to the event with this link to help us plan accordingly: https://ncv.microsoft.com/kHxW4YcSmN



Full Details:



Thursday, March 21st at Minna Gallery, 11am-4pm

111 Minna St., San Francisco, CA 94105

Please join us in celebrating gaming during GDC 2024! This event is free to attend as long as you RSVP. No GDC passes required. This is not an official GDC event.



Xbox Gaming for Everyone GDC Scholarship Program Sweepstakes



In addition to hosting the networking event, Gaming for Everyone and Xbox are excited to announce that they’ll be giving away 50 GDC All Access passes as part of their GDC Scholarship Program Sweepstakes. Folks with an interest in game development should head on over to this form and fill out their info between February 14th and February 28th, 2024 11:59pm PT and we will randomly choose 50 winners the week after.



You can enter and read the full rules here: https://ncv.microsoft.com/lVHjekxqRt

