GDC 2024: Community Sift & the Future of Content Moderation

Let’s start with a true experience from an Xbox gamer.

Once upon a time, this player, like many of us, logged on to enjoy a game, have fun, and connect with friends. They joined a multiplayer match, still relatively new and far from being an expert, but they were there for the sheer joy of playing.

The gaming session started off like any other. They were having fun with their friends, not always winning, but nonetheless enjoying the experience. However, a few matches in, the atmosphere changed. They began receiving both verbal and written messages from other players criticizing their performance. These messages suggested that they were so bad that they were ruining the game for others. And it only escalated from there.

Our gamer soon found themselves receiving death threats, and messages like “Go kill yourself!”

We all can deal with a little trash talk, but this type of language? Absolutely not.

As you can imagine, receiving these messages was deeply hurtful--and honestly a bit scary. It stirred feelings of anger and fear. Their fun was replaced with negativity.

The very reason this person played--to have fun and feel a sense of community--was stripped away within minutes by some random people on the internet.

And the thing is, we know this story isn’t unique. Many of us have stories like this, where we have experienced harm while gaming online, including harassment, bullying, or even worse.

Community Sift is a content classification and moderation solution that’s powered by generative AI. We’re leading the way to ensure that safe and welcoming communities can exist online by removing harmful and inappropriate content. Historically, our ability to scale and to tailor policies based on specific community guidelines, for each game, in real-time, across every sort of harm, has been extremely difficult, costly, and time consuming.

Well, until today, that is.

We’re thrilled to share with you the ways that Community Sift is creating healthy and safe communities for players with the use of innovative tools and solutions that make it easier to foster the safe spaces that players expect and deserve.

We will highlight how AI-powered safety helps build trust with players, drive community engagement, and reduce churn by keeping players playing.

Why Content Moderation is Critical

Content Moderation is the process of overseeing user-generated content on digital platforms to ensure it follows guidelines and standards, removing inappropriate or harmful material as needed. Why is it beneficial to your community?

The first and obviously most important is that it ensures the safety of your players. Pro-active moderation means checking content in the split second before it’s seen by other players. This is the most effective way to safeguard players from harmful interactions, cyberbullying, and potential threats, and contributes to a safer online space that promotes player well-being.