GDC 2024: Meet the Developers Behind Some of the Year's Biggest ID@Xbox Games

Next week, thousands of game developers from across the game industry will be converging on San Francisco, where the annual Game Developers Conference will allow them to do everything from sharing ideas and pitching their next game to networking with like-minded individuals and learning from their peers. We’ll be at the show in full force, starting with an ID@Xbox event that we’ll be putting on to allow creators and press to play the latest ID@Xbox games and meet some of the developers bringing them to life. We figured that would be the perfect opportunity to introduce some of those developers to you, too!

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Developer: Microbird Games)



Name: Regina Reisinger (she/her)

Title: Co-Founder and Art Director

Where is your team based: Vienna, Austria

How big is your team: 9 people

Describe your role: As an Art Director I developed a lot of the art style and visuals for Dungeons of Hinterberg. I take care of the art team, and take part in creating both character and environment assets. As a Co Founder I am also responsible for managing the studio.

What is the inspiration behind Dungeons of Hinterberg? Dungeons of Hinterberg is inspired by the beautiful landscapes of the Alps, and by a love for creating unique places where magic and realism meet.

Echo Weaver (Developer: Moonlight Kids)

Name: Chris Sumsky, he/him

Title: Co-Founder

Where is your team based? US, fully remote (Atlanta, Portland OR, Spokane)

How big is your team? 3 full-time partners, 2 part-time collaborators

Describe your role: "Game Director", game and level design, programming, writing, project management

What is the inspiration behind Echo Weaver? We wanted to combine the constant discovery and metroidbrainia "mastery of knowledge" from Outer Wilds with the fast, fluid platforming and "mastery of controls" of a Celeste or Ori and the Blind Forest.

Go-Go Town (Developer: Prideful Sloth)



Names: Cheryl Vance (she/her) and Emily Hummel (she/her)

Where is your team based? Brisbane, Australia

How big is your team? 7 full-time, 2part-time

Describe your roles: Cheryl is Director of Prideful Sloth and Design Director and Emily is Director of Community and Social Enagement

What is the inspiration behind Go-Go Town: The inspiration behind Go-Go Town! comes from a few different sources; a want to revisit the nostalgic 'fun tycoon sims', how some small towns are putting efforts into reviving themselves and attracting new and old residents in, and also answering the 'what if I could...' questions the team has from some of the existing genre's we play.