Windows Dev Home is Extensible for Game Development

In 2023, Windows Dev Home was released as a preview for all developers (Download | Read the Docs). It introduced a Dashboard user interface to run developer Widgets, Machine Configuration features to provision local machines or cloud-hosted VMs with WinGet packages, and teased an area for Extensions to enable community-driven customizations.

In 2024, during the week of GDC we are releasing the Microsoft Game Dev Extension Preview – made by Team Xbox – to demonstrate the Extensions feature with examples of how you can customize the Windows Dev Home experience for a specialized audience, such as game developers.



We made this extension as a first step to solve for our game developer audience the types of problems we see every day:

Developers need to save time finding and installing software, especially those with dependencies or specific versions to match your game dev environment.

Developers need to spend less time looking for tools hidden or scattered on their PCs.

Developers need quicker ways to glance at critical information during development and make common tasks quickly and easily repeatable.

Here’s a quick tour of how to see these first couple of Extension features:

On any Windows 11 system with Dev Home installed, install the Microsoft Game Development Extension Preview (Download).

(note: Windows Dev Home for Windows 10 builds will be available soon).

