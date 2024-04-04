PlayFab Entity Stats and Leaderboards Now Available in Private Preview

We are excited to announce two new services for game creators: PlayFab Entity Stats and Leaderboards. These services will help you create engaging and competitive gaming experiences for your players, with more features, flexibility, and customization than ever before. The core capabilities of each product as you know them remain intact.

Entity Stats will enable you to collect and analyze various game metrics, such as player performance, progress, behavior, and preferences. You can use these insights to improve your game design, balance, and monetization. You can also display your stats in your game or on your website, sharing them with your players and community.

Entity Leaderboards provide a means by which to rank and order profiles. These rankings can be based on a corresponding statistic, or they can be driven entirely by updates directly to a leaderboard. That's all to say that these two new services can not only be used in tandem but also support full independent adoption - you can create and manage leaderboards without collecting any stats, and you can collect and analyze stats without building any leaderboards.

Along with this fundamental change to how these services are supported in PlayFab comes both returning and new features, including the following:

Full integration with the Entity Programming Model.

Resettable stats and leaderboards, with version retention.

Metadata support for stats and leaderboards.

Multicolumn leaderboards for enhanced tie-breaking.

LiveOps Automation integration (PlayStream Events).

On-demand friend-based leaderboards.

Full CRUD support, via API (UX pending).

Please note that feature availability may depend on the stage of release, with some only becoming available during Public Preview.

Both services are powered by our PlayFab cloud services platform, which ensures high availability, scalability, and security. Access will be made optimal via our easy-to-use APIs and SDKs.

Any studio with interest in our new services and a willingness to provide feedback are encouraged to request access for our Private Preview. To do so, please complete the following survey so that we may better understand your feature needs: Private Preview Program Application.

We're thrilled to be building these services and can't wait to see the experiences it enables. Thank you for joining us on this journey, and we look forward to what's to come.