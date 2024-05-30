Changes to Developer Authentication for PlayFab

To improve the security of PlayFab services, we are transitioning away from our PlayFab authentication provider for developer accounts to rely on Microsoft authentication. To begin this transition, starting July 27, 2024, it will no longer be possible to create new PlayFab developer accounts using the PlayFab authentication provider. New accounts created after July 27, 2024, will be created using the “Sign up with Microsoft” path.

In the future, all developer access to PlayFab will be done through our Login with Microsoft integration that supports authentication providers like Microsoft Service Accounts and Microsoft Entra ID. With this change, all PlayFab creators will benefit from:

Reducing the risk of account compromise, data breach, and identity theft, by using advanced security features, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), conditional access, and encryption.

Reduced waiting time on login, authentication, and account related issues through robust self-serve using strong tools, docs, or by accessing Microsoft’s customer support and community channels.

Having single-sign-on across PlayFab and other Microsoft services including Xbox and Azure.

Find more details about using Microsoft authentication with PlayFab Game Manager, see our documentation.

At this time, all existing PlayFab developer accounts will continue to function without change and we will give at least sixty days’ notice of any changes as we continue to retire our PlayFab authentication provider for developer accounts.

