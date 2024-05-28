Connecting your Microsoft Azure PlayFab data to Microsoft Fabric

Unlocking deeper insights from your game data is essential for improving performance and player experience. Integrating PlayFab with Microsoft Fabric provides a powerful way to customize your data visualizations to meet your studio's needs. This demo will walk you through connecting your PlayFab data source to Microsoft Fabric by using our provided template for a seamless transition.

Let’s dive into the integration process. It has five steps:

1. Create a Microsoft Fabric workspace:

a. Open a web browser and then go to powerbi.com. Make sure you're signed in.

b. Select Workspaces from the left navigation bar.

c. Select the New workspace button at the bottom-left corner of the screen.

d. Add the necessary information in the pane that appears. For this example, name the workspace PlayFab Demo and describe it as PlayFab PlayStream Events.