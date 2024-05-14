Tutorial: Finding memory leaks by using PIX Timing Captures

While the graphs for custom allocators and HeapAlloc might show fluctuations in memory use in this example, the graph for VirtualAlloc tells a different story—it shows steady growth over time, signaling a potential memory leak.

Next, to pinpoint the source of the leak, we'll select a range of time where memory use is steadily increasing. Switching to the Range Details view, we'll explore the Allocation Stack Tree. It aggregates call stacks for allocations within the selected time range. Here, we'll focus on the Unfreed Size column to identify the culprit in this example—calls to VirtualAlloc.

Delving deeper into the call stack, we'll identify the specific functions that are responsible for the memory leak, such as the ResizeBuffer function that’s called from the Process function. Armed with this information, we're one step closer to resolving the issue.

Finally, we'll use the Element Details view's Source Analysis tab to go to the source code that’s responsible for the memory leak. By pinpointing the offending line of code, such as the call to ResizeBuffer, we can make corrections to get rid of the memory leak.

In conclusion, this video shows how PIX Timing Captures empower developers to find and address memory leaks efficiently, helping to ensure optimal performance for their games.