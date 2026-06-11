Expanding Advanced Shader Delivery Support from XBOX Handheld to More AMD Devices

More games and devices than ever support Advanced Shader Delivery.

June 11, 2026
Expanding Advanced Shader Delivery Support Hero image

Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) first launched with the ROG XBOX Ally and Ally X in October 2025, bringing a faster, smoother first-play experience to supported games. By preloading game shaders, ASD can cut launch times by up to 95%, reduce stutter, and even help improve battery life. In May 2026, ASD expanded beyond the ROG XBOX Ally family to additional AMD devices. Read more here.

We’re continuing to expand ASD support across more titles, giving more players the benefits of faster launches and smoother first sessions. The list below highlights the games that currently support ASD. When ASD is active, players will see “Precompiled shaders installed” on the loading screen of supported titles.

And we’re just getting started—watch for even more titles to gain ASD support in the future.

If you are a game developer interested in lighting up Advanced Shader Delivery for your own title, this blog post details how you can take advantage of the benefits of ASD. You can upload your title with a state object database (SODB) to the XBOX Partner Center to support pre-compilation for your title today.

Game Titles

007 First Light
Ark Survival Ascended
Avowed
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Control Standard Edition
Crimson Desert
Dead Island 2
Deep Rock Galactic
Farming Simulator 25
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
Final Fantasy XVI
Forspoken
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 6
Forza Motorsport
Gears of War: Reloaded
Gears Tactics
Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced
Grounded 2
Hades 2
High On Life 2
Hogwarts Legacy
Keeper
Lies of P
Metro Exodus
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Monster Hunter Rise
NBA 2k26
Ninja Gaiden 4
Persona 3 Reload
Resident Evil 2(2019)
Resident Evil 3
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Sea of Thieves
Silent Hill f
Sniper Elite: Resistance
South of Midnight
Starfield
Subnautica 2
The Callisto Protocol
The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remaster
The Outer Worlds 2
Where Winds Meet