Expanding Advanced Shader Delivery Support from XBOX Handheld to More AMD Devices

Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) first launched with the ROG XBOX Ally and Ally X in October 2025, bringing a faster, smoother first-play experience to supported games. By preloading game shaders, ASD can cut launch times by up to 95%, reduce stutter, and even help improve battery life. In May 2026, ASD expanded beyond the ROG XBOX Ally family to additional AMD devices. Read more here.

We’re continuing to expand ASD support across more titles, giving more players the benefits of faster launches and smoother first sessions. The list below highlights the games that currently support ASD. When ASD is active, players will see “Precompiled shaders installed” on the loading screen of supported titles.

And we’re just getting started—watch for even more titles to gain ASD support in the future.

If you are a game developer interested in lighting up Advanced Shader Delivery for your own title, this blog post details how you can take advantage of the benefits of ASD. You can upload your title with a state object database (SODB) to the XBOX Partner Center to support pre-compilation for your title today.

Game Titles