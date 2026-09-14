Building XBOX Games with Godot: The XBOX Godot Sample v0.2.0 Is Here

When we released the XBOX Godot sample earlier this year, we said it was a first step - a public, source-only reference showing how a developer can build a Godot extension that integrates the Microsoft GDK, XBOX services, and PlayFab, so you can build your title for XBOX on PC without leaving the engine you already love.

We also said we'd evolve it based on what the community told us was most valuable. You told us. We listened.

Today we're sharing v0.2.0 - Community Fixes + Godot .NET Support, released on July 30, 2026.

Our goal hasn't changed: make it easier to build for XBOX on PC, regardless of the engine you've chosen. v0.2.0 is proof that the loop works as you filed issues, you sent PRs, and the sample got better. Bringing the Microsoft GDK and PlayFab ecosystems closer to where Godot developers already work is a meaningful step toward our goals for an open developer platform



What's new in v0.2.0

Godot .NET (C#) support

One of the biggest asks from the community: "I write my game in C#." v0.2.0 adds a full managed C# track. This includes addons, tutorial samples, and a parity gate in CI that keeps the C# surface aligned with GDScript. If your project is a Godot .NET project, you can now integrate the GDK and PlayFab without dropping down to GDScript.

Broader GDK and Godot version support

v0.1.0 targeted the April 2026 GDK out of the box. v0.2.0 widens that considerably:

Support for October 2025 GDK Update #1 and newer , with a build-time edition selector and edition-portable activation.

, with a build-time edition selector and edition-portable activation. CI now builds addons once per GDK edition , with caching, and tests across multiple Godot versions.

, with caching, and tests across multiple Godot versions. Godot 4.7.1-stable is now tested in CI and is the new default.

is now tested in CI and is the new default. Fixed GDK export platform detection on Godot 4.5.x.

Fewer version-matching headaches, more time building your game.

More modular samples

The sample has been restructured into modular GDK, PlayFab, and Integrated tracks. Only need GDK platform services? Take the GDK track. Only using PlayFab? Take that track. Want both wired together? The Integrated track shows you how. Party chat also got hardening work along the way.

100% GDK API reference coverage

Coverage is now complete across the GDK API surface, including:

Text-to-speech

Store and Game UI show-UIs

Events and feature probe

Game Save

XSAPI

GameChat2

Token-based PlayFab sign-in

New sign-in methods for Steam and OpenID Connect so the sample reflects the identity paths real PC titles actually ship with. Guest sign-in for the GDK add_user_with_ui_async flow is now opt-in, matching what most titles expect by default.

Community-reported fixes

This is the part we're most excited about, because these issues came from you:

Fixed the GDK export "unexpected error code 47" failure. Improved logic to surface more descriptive GDK errors.

failure. Improved logic to surface more descriptive GDK errors. Gated the MicrosoftGame.config picker check to the editor only.

picker check to the editor only. Compiled in the GDK/PlayFab async frame-callback auto-pump .

. Hardened GDK export against missing GDExtension DLLs .

. Fixed link case sensitivity in the getting-started docs.

Renamed the godot_gdk_packaging addon to godot_gdk_editortools for more clarity on the purpose of the addon.

addon to for more clarity on the purpose of the addon. Added a bug report issue template, linked from the README, plus more documentation links.

A special thank-you to @suhankins, who made their first contribution to the repo in this release. That's exactly the loop we hoped for.

Engineering and CI hardening

Behind the scenes, we invested in making the sample more trustworthy to build on:

libFuzzer infrastructure , with PlayFab Party and GDK request-parsing seams.

, with PlayFab Party and GDK request-parsing seams. PR gates parse matrix and fuzz replay plus nightly PlayFab live tests with supply-chain hardening.

What this is and what it isn't

Nothing has changed here:

This is a source-only sample, not a product . It's MIT-licensed at the wrapper layer; the GDK and PlayFab dependencies still require their own installs and license acceptance, consistent with our other XBOX samples.

. It's MIT-licensed at the wrapper layer; the GDK and PlayFab dependencies still require their own installs and license acceptance, consistent with our other XBOX samples. There is no set update cadence . We watch the repo, monitor issues, and iterate where it makes sense, but this isn't a commercial release.

. We watch the repo, monitor issues, and iterate where it makes sense, but this isn't a commercial release. This sample is built specifically for XBOX on PC. It doesn't include support for XBOX Series X|S or XBOX One. Because Godot is open source and MIT-licensed, the Godot Foundation doesn't officially maintain console export templates - console SDKs are distributed under NDA in a way that's incompatible with the engine's open development model. For the current porting process and the list of middleware providers, see Godot and console porting. If you're already building for XBOX Series X|S or XBOX One, talk to your XBOX representative; if you're not registered yet, sign up here.

How you can help

Try it. Clone the repo, build the extension, and share your learnings - especially if you're on the new C# track.

Clone the repo, build the extension, and share your learnings - especially if you're on the new C# track. File issues. Hit bugs, gaps, or integration friction? Open a GitHub issue and tell us what you hit.

Hit bugs, gaps, or integration friction? Open a GitHub issue and tell us what you hit. Send PRs. Contributions are welcome. Extend coverage, polish a rough edge, or improve the docs.

Contributions are welcome. Extend coverage, polish a rough edge, or improve the docs. Tell us how you're using it. Real-world feedback directly shapes where we take this next.

Get started

Once you've integrated the Microsoft GDK with your Godot project, follow the rest of the PC end-to-end guide to register your title, set up your product in Partner Center, and publish to the Microsoft Store.

Thanks for building with us. Keep the issues and PRs coming. v0.2.0 exists because of them.