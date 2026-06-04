Smaller Installs, Faster Play: Unity Ships Microsoft GDK Intelligent Delivery for XBOX

How can we help players save both time and money?

Games keep getting bigger, with games that are 50 to 100+ GB now routine, while storage prices keep climbing. That gap is felt most on the devices players play on that are more portable, like the ROG Xbox Ally, where players must choose which games and which content stay on the device when they're on the go.

Today I'm excited to highlight work our team has been doing with Unity to close that gap. Unity has announced general availability of the Microsoft GDK Intelligent Delivery package, bringing chunked, player-controlled installs for XBOX on PC and XBOX Series X|S titles directly into the Unity workflow developers already use.

What is XBOX Intelligent Delivery?

Intelligent Delivery is a Microsoft Store packaging capability that lets you split your title into pieces and let players install only what they actually want:

Chunks : Logical slices of your game's content.

: Logical slices of your game's content. Features : Player-facing groupings of Chunks, like campaign, multiplayer, 4K texture packs, or individual language packs.

: Player-facing groupings of Chunks, like campaign, multiplayer, 4K texture packs, or individual language packs. Recipes: Rules that define what gets installed by default, and for whom, based on device and entitlement.

As an example, a player on a 512 GB Windows handheld gaming PC can skip the HD texture pack and eight language packs they'll never open, get into the game faster, and add or remove features later to reclaim space. And when you patch, they download a smaller delta because the package is structured around meaningful boundaries instead of one monolithic blob.

How does the Unity solution work?

Historically, taking advantage of Intelligent Delivery meant hand-authoring packaging layout XML and reconciling it with however your project actually organizes its content. The work requires precision and is error-prone, and often is the kind of thing that gets deferred to the end of a project.

Unity's package simplifies the configuration process for Intelligent Delivery. The Microsoft GDK Intelligent Delivery package is built directly on top of Unity Addressables, so the asset organization you already maintain becomes the input to your package layout:

Map Addressable groups to Chunks directly, with no separate content pipeline to maintain.

directly, with no separate content pipeline to maintain. Author Features and Recipes in the Editor through the new GDK Intelligent Delivery Mapper window, instead of writing layout configuration by hand.

through the new window, instead of writing layout configuration by hand. Generate the layout the Microsoft Store needs as part of your existing workflow, not as a separate, error-prone step.

as part of your existing workflow, not as a separate, error-prone step. Differentiate by language and device with Recipes, so a handheld and a desktop can get sensible, different defaults.

With this type of control within Unity, the cost of optimizing your game package to enable player choice and flexibility drops dramatically.

What are the key game developer benefits?

A few concrete wins worth calling out:

Time to first play. The single biggest predictor of whether an install completes is how long it takes. Smaller default installs convert better.

The single biggest predictor of whether an install completes is how long it takes. Smaller default installs convert better. Storage on constrained devices. Handheld PCs are a growth segment, and they're storage-limited by design. Titles that respect that get played more.

Handheld PCs are a growth segment, and they're storage-limited by design. Titles that respect that get played more. Cheaper patches. Well-chunked packages mean updates touch less data, which lowers your bandwidth cost and your players' patience cost.

Well-chunked packages mean updates touch less data, which lowers your bandwidth cost and your players' patience cost. Language and region efficiency. Shipping every localization to every player is pure waste. Mapping languages to Features makes that trivial to fix.

Shipping every localization to every player is pure waste. Mapping languages to Features makes that trivial to fix. Fewer packaging risks late in the project. Because the layout is generated from Addressables, it stays correct as content changes, instead of drifting from reality until submission week.



Where do I get started?

The package requires familiarity with Unity's Addressables and bundling concepts. If your project already uses Addressables, you're most of the way there. If it doesn't, that's the first investment and it pays off well beyond packaging.

To get started you'll need Unity 6.5+ and Addressables 2.6+. Install the Intelligent Delivery package (1.0) from the Unity Registry in the Package Manager, then open the GDK Intelligent Delivery Mapper window. The Intelligent Delivery package is available now for titles shipping on XBOX on PC and XBOX Series X|S through the Microsoft GDK.

Shipping a Unity title on XBOX? Take a moment to identify which parts of your game are truly essential to the core experience. By making content such as language packs and 4K texture packs optional, you can significantly reduce your game's initial install size. That means faster downloads, quicker time-to-play, and greater flexibility for players managing limited storage space.

References and further reading