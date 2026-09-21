Update: New titles move to v2 Economy, Statistics, and Leaderboards

Starting November 1, 2026, new titles will use the latest versions of Economy, Statistics, and Leaderboards. The legacy (v1) versions remain available to existing titles, with no action required.

Playing generates statistics. Statistics celebrate play with Leaderboards. Competition drives engagement. Economy rewards engagement and makes players want to play more. PlayFab unlocks all of these benefits, without you having to operate three backend services yourself.



The v2 of these services are built for improved scalability, greater flexibility, and long-term support for modern game scenarios.

What is changing

Starting November 1, 2026, the legacy (v1) Economy, Statistics, and Leaderboards services will no longer accept API calls from newly created titles. New titles can use the v2 versions of these services.

What this means for existing titles

If your title already uses legacy Economy, Statistics, or Leaderboards, nothing changes. Those integrations continue to function as they do today, and no action is required to keep them running.

What to use for new titles and integrations

For new titles and new integrations, we recommend the latest PlayFab services:

Economy v2 for catalogs, inventory, and player transactions

Statistics v2 for tracking player and game metrics

Leaderboards v2 for ranking players and driving competition

Next steps

If you are starting a new title, build on the v2 services from day one. If you maintain an existing title on the legacy services and plan to expand, the v2 documentation is the best place to plan your path forward.

Learning - Resources