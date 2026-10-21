Celebrating Minecraft Dungeons II and Gears of War: E-Day

Congratulations to Mojang Studios, The Coalition, and everyone behind the Minecraft Dungeons II and Gears of War: E-Day launches!

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Minecraft © 2026 Mojang AB. TM Microsoft Corporation. Gears of War, The Coalition, XBOX, and Azure are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.