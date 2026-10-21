Celebrating Minecraft Dungeons II and Gears of War: E-Day

Enjoy these two great games that are powered by PlayFab

October 21, 2026
Celebrating Minecraft Dungeons II and Gears of War: E-Day

Congratulations to Mojang Studios, The Coalition, and everyone behind the Minecraft Dungeons II and Gears of War: E-Day launches!

Powered by PlayFab

Something both of these great games have in common is PlayFab, our backend platform for games featuring managed game services, real-time analytics, and live operations management. These features help game creators engage and retain players, collect and analyze game data, and build player experiences across gaming platforms – just like Minecraft Dungeons II and Gears of War: E-Day.

Build your next game with PlayFab

Whether you're building a third-person shooter or a dungeon crawler, PlayFab provides cross-platform services for studios of every size. And when your game is on XBOX, you can use PlayFab at no cost.

Minecraft © 2026 Mojang AB. TM Microsoft Corporation. Gears of War, The Coalition, XBOX, and Azure are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

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