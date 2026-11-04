A Faster, More Complete Remote Development Loop with XBOX PC Remote Tools

Remote development works best when setup, deployment, and debugging feel like one connected workflow. The September XBOX PC Remote Tools release brings those experiences closer together, with less setup friction, more control over remote files and tools, and fewer manual steps between pairing and F5.

We've also updated the XBOX PC Remote Iteration Tools samples to show how these capabilities can fit into engines, pipelines, IDEs, and custom studio tools.

A quick recap of the suite

The XBOX PC Remote Tools support a connected remote-development workflow via:

Spend less time setting up and more time iterating

XBOX PC Toolbox remains the front door for device setup and pairing. For many developers, device setup that once took 10 to 20 minutes now takes around one minute. That means less time waiting for device configuration to complete and a faster path to pairing and remote iteration!

The new Troubleshoot and Reset section in Settings gives developers clearer recovery paths:

Check validates the current XBOX PC Toolbox configuration and identifies issues.

validates the current XBOX PC Toolbox configuration and identifies issues. Repair reapplies required components while preserving the device role, pairings, and saved state.

reapplies required components while preserving the device role, pairings, and saved state. Start over removes the device role, pairings, keys, and configuration before returning XBOX PC Toolbox to first-run setup.

In the Device Workspace, developers can now copy a paired device's IP address or device name for use in an IDE, engine, script, or other development tool. These improvements are designed to reduce the time spent diagnosing setup problems and help developers return to their game workflow more quickly.

Retrieve the files you need and clean up remotely

The September release adds new remote file-management capabilities across the XBOX PC Remote Iteration Command-Line Tools and APIs, based on direct studio feedback:

/action:copyfrom copies logs, captures, diagnostics, and other files from the remote device back to the development PC.

copies logs, captures, diagnostics, and other files from the remote device back to the development PC. /action:delete removes remote files or selected directory contents, with filtering for precise and repeatable cleanup.

Developers can retrieve logs, crash dumps, and captures without leaving the development PC, then clear stale output from the target before the next run. This turns artifact collection and cleanup into repeatable, scriptable steps.

The following example copies a diagnostics directory from REMOTE-PC-01 to C:\GameDiagnostics on the development PC:

wdRemote /action:copyfrom /device:REMOTE-PC-01 /source:Game\Diagnostics /destination:C:\GameDiagnostics

The corresponding XBOX PC Remote Iteration API capabilities are available through WdRemoteCopy with CopyFrom and WdDeleteRemoteFiles . This makes it easier for engine integrations, studio tools, and automated workflows to retrieve artifacts and manage target content without introducing separate file-transfer steps.

Run and manage tools on the remote device

The September release adds new XBOX PC Remote Iteration Command-Line Tool capabilities for automation and toolchain integration:

/action:run launches an executable on the remote device, optionally waits for completion, returns its exit code, and can stream standard output and error to the development PC.

launches an executable on the remote device, optionally waits for completion, returns its exit code, and can stream standard output and error to the development PC. /action:terminate stops the remote game, the active tool job, or a specific process by ID.

For example, a developer or script can launch a standalone tool independently of the game lifecycle, wait for it to finish or stream its output, and use its exit code in an automated workflow. If the tool becomes stuck, the tool job or a specific process can be terminated remotely.

The following example launches a standalone tool on REMOTE-PC-01 and streams its output to the development PC:

wdRemote /action:run /device:REMOTE-PC-01 /path:C:\Tools\StandaloneTool.exe /streamOutput

Attribute-based deployment filters can also include or exclude files and directories based on archive, hidden, read-only, and system attributes. These capabilities give developers more control over what is deployed and what runs on the target while preserving scriptable, repeatable workflows.

Go from pairing to F5 in fewer steps

The XBOX PC Remote Debugger updates in the September release reduce the manual preparation required before the first successful remote debugging session. The Visual Studio extension can now provision the appropriate Visual Studio remote debugger from a local installation when it is needed, select the target architecture, and reuse a suitable debugger that is already present on the remote device.

The release also adds deployment options for additional directories and Visual C++ runtimes, displays live debugger-provisioning progress, and provides clearer connection and setup diagnostics. Together, these updates make it easier to reach the existing build, deploy, launch, and debug workflow through F5.

Start building with the updated XBOX PC Remote Iteration API samples

The updated XBOX PC Remote Iteration Tools samples provide a practical starting point for building the APIs into an engine, pipeline, IDE, or custom studio tool. Developers can explore the expanded API surface in working code, see how the remote-development capabilities fit together, and adapt the examples to their own workflows.

Explore the XBOX PC Remote Iteration Tools samples on GitHub.

Get started with the September release

The XBOX PC Remote Tools remain in public preview, and we'd love to hear how they fit into your workflow. Share what works well, where you run into friction, and what you'd like to see next through Feedback Hub. Your feedback helps us continue improving the remote development experience.