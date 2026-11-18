Epic Games has published a guide to generating a State Object Database for Advanced Shader Delivery in Unreal Engine 5.8. Advanced Shader Delivery support is available as of the Unreal Engine 5.8.4 hotfix release. If your game is built on Unreal Engine and runs on Direct3D 12, it shows how to produce the file Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) needs directly from your cooked build.

When a Direct3D 12 game launches for the first time, the GPU driver compiles shaders as the game creates Pipeline State Objects (PSOs). That can mean long first-launch load times and hitches. ASD moves this work out of the game: shaders are compiled ahead of time for each GPU and driver, and the store downloads the results alongside your game.

What Epic's guide covers, in its own terms:

The tool: in Unreal Engine 5.8.4, the ASD Tool (ASDTool) generates a State Object Database (SODB) from a cooked Windows build. It is a standalone command-line program and does not need the editor or a running game.

in Unreal Engine 5.8.4, the ASD Tool (ASDTool) generates a State Object Database (SODB) from a cooked Windows build. It is a standalone command-line program and does not need the editor or a running game. Where it goes: you submit the SODB to the Microsoft Store. Epic notes that Epic Games Store support is planned for early 2027.

you submit the SODB to the Microsoft Store. Epic notes that Epic Games Store support is planned for early 2027. What it covers: Windows D3D12 Shader Model 6 builds (PCD3D_SM6). Ray tracing PSOs are not supported.

Windows D3D12 Shader Model 6 builds (PCD3D_SM6). Ray tracing PSOs are not supported. What it does not replace: ASD works alongside PSO precaching and bundled PSO caches, and Epic recommends keeping both.

ASD works alongside PSO precaching and bundled PSO caches, and Epic recommends keeping both. What you need: an engine built from source, because the ASD Tool is not available as a precompiled binary, plus a PSO cache for your Windows D3D12 SM6 build.

Read Epic's full guide for setup steps, command-line options and examples. If you are new to ASD, start with our earlier announcements, listed below.

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