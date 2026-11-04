AMD FSR™ Upscaling 4 is now available for XBOX developers, bringing machine-learning-based upscaling to XBOX Series X|S consoles and extending support across the XBOX ecosystem, including ASUS ROG XBOX Ally handhelds.

Working closely with AMD, the XBOX team has optimized AMD FSR™ Upscaling 4 for XBOX Series X|S, making ML-based upscaling practical on the consoles' RDNA 2-based GPUs. These optimizations enable developers to benefit from improved image quality while balancing GPU performance, helping them deliver better visual experiences on existing XBOX hardware.

The new Microsoft GDK sample demonstrates how to integrate FSR4 across XBOX Series X|S and Windows using AMD’s FSR SDK. It includes both Full and Lite INT8 models, allowing developers to explore different rendering resolutions and evaluate the tradeoffs between image quality and performance.

The following measurements from the GDK sample demonstrate the GPU cost of both models across different output resolutions: