AMD FSR™ Upscaling 4 Is Now Available for XBOX Developers
AMD FSR™ Upscaling 4 Is Now Available for XBOX, optimized for ASUS ROG XBOX Ally handhelds and XBOX Series X|S.
AMD FSR™ Upscaling 4 is now available for XBOX developers, bringing machine-learning-based upscaling to XBOX Series X|S consoles and extending support across the XBOX ecosystem, including ASUS ROG XBOX Ally handhelds.
Working closely with AMD, the XBOX team has optimized AMD FSR™ Upscaling 4 for XBOX Series X|S, making ML-based upscaling practical on the consoles' RDNA 2-based GPUs. These optimizations enable developers to benefit from improved image quality while balancing GPU performance, helping them deliver better visual experiences on existing XBOX hardware.
The new Microsoft GDK sample demonstrates how to integrate FSR4 across XBOX Series X|S and Windows using AMD’s FSR SDK. It includes both Full and Lite INT8 models, allowing developers to explore different rendering resolutions and evaluate the tradeoffs between image quality and performance.
The following measurements from the GDK sample demonstrate the GPU cost of both models across different output resolutions:
|Console
|Upscaling ML Model (INT8)
|Output resolution
|Time (ms)
|XBOX Series X
|FSR4 Lite
|1440p
|1.29 ms
|XBOX Series X
|FSR4 Lite
|4K
|2.75 ms
|XBOX Series X
|FSR4 Full
|1440p
|1.95 ms
|XBOX Series X
|FSR4 Full
|4K
|3.86 ms
|XBOX Series S
|FSR4 Lite
|1080p
|1.9 ms
|XBOX Series S
|FSR4 Lite
|1440p
|3.4 ms
|XBOX Series S
|FSR4 Full
|1080p
|2.9 ms
|XBOX Series S
|FSR4 Full
|1440p
|5.2 ms
Get Started with FSR Upscaling 4 on XBOX
Recommendations:
1. Review the AMD FSR™ Upscaling 4 — GDK Sample
Use the sample to quickly switch between FSR 4.1 Full, FSR 4.1 Lite, and FSR 3 upscaling, experimenting with different rendering resolutions and quality settings. Compare visual quality and GPU performance using the sample's on-screen metrics to understand the tradeoffs between each option.
2. Partners in the XBOX developer program can contact us on the XBOX Developer Forums: https://forums.xboxlive.com.
Not in the XBOX developer program yet? Check us out at https://aka.ms/xboxgamedev or drop in and say hello at the XBOX Game Dev Discord server at https://discord.gg/xboxgamedev.