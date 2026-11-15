Players see shader compilation as long first-run load screens and stutter during play. Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) removes that wait, so your game loads faster on every launch and runs better on handhelds, laptops and lower-end hardware.

What does Advanced Shader Delivery do?

Modern games compile an enormous number of shaders, and traditionally they compile them while the player waits. That shows up as long first-run load screens, stutter during play, shorter battery life on handhelds and laptops, and a heavier load on lower-end hardware.

Advanced Shader Delivery moves that work off the player's machine. Shaders are precompiled and delivered alongside the game as a State Object Database, so the in-game compile time that players used to sit through is effectively reduced to zero. It pays off on every launch, not just the first one.

Advanced Shader Delivery is available to every developer building XBOX games on PC with DirectX 12, as a self-service feature. Full integration guidance, including how to create a State Object Database, how to test it, and how to deploy it to the storefront, is in our earlier article: Prepare your game for Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD).

What are some of the first games to support ASD?

The titles below have completed ASD work and ship with support in the XBOX App on PC. The list reflects support at the time of publication; more games are adopting the feature.

If your game shipped with Advanced Shader Delivery as part of the earlier limited preview, your XBOX Partner Manager will be in touch about moving to the self-service path so you can keep uploading State Object Database packages alongside your game updates.

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How to add ASD support to your game

Testing Advanced Shader Delivery locally

You do not have to wait to submit your title to the store to see Advanced Shader Delivery working. The tools used by the store ship in the DirectX 12 Agility SDK, so you can capture your game's shaders, compile them for the GPU in your test machines, and confirm the game is loading precompiled shaders.

Your test machine needs:

Windows 11 24H2 or later

DirectX 12 Agility SDK 1.619.6 or later

A supported GPU

A graphics driver at or above AMD Adrenalin 26.6.1, Intel 32.0.101.9150, NVIDIA 621.01 or Qualcomm 2026.08.3

To confirm the precompiled shaders are being used, run D3D12CacheListener as Administrator while you play. A cache hit rate of 90% or higher is a good result; a low or 0% hit rate points to a problem.

For step-by-step instructions, see the Advanced Shader Delivery testing guide on GitHub.

Local vs. cloud testing

Local testing proves your capture and identity are working on the GPUs in your test environment, which is why we recommend having a range of GPUs available during development. It does not reproduce the store's server-side capability to compile for every GPU vendor and it does not test delivery through the XBOX App on PC. To take advantage of the full Cloud services option, submit packages via XBOX Game Package Manager, covered in step 4 above.

Learning resources