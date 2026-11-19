Players rarely look for a match on their own. They sign in to play with friends, and squad matchmaking is what keeps that group together. With the 3.1.4 release of the PlayFab plugin for Unreal Engine, the whole squad searches for a match as one group, lands in the same match, and arrives ready to play, so nobody gets split off into another game or left behind in the lobby. Keeping friends together is what keeps them playing. Squad matchmaking now comes built into the plugin, so studios no longer have to build and maintain it themselves, platform by platform.

PlayFab for Unreal Engine is the plugin that lets a studio use PlayFab for accounts, lobbies, matchmaking, voice, and leaderboards while writing normal Unreal Engine code, and use that same code on XBOX, PC, Steam Deck, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch™. One online layer to build and maintain instead of one for every platform, which means less engineering time, lower ongoing cost, and more of the team free to work on the game itself.

Today we're shipping 3.1.4 (GA), and it builds directly on the session model 3.1.3 introduced: groups can find a match together, invitations reach the right session, and the joins, sign-ins, and Party connections underneath hold up better when something goes wrong.

Where you can ship it today

PlayFab for Unreal Engine (v2 Unified) is production ready on five platform families:

Windows, both desktop PC and handheld

XBOX, including XBOX One, XBOX Series X|S, and Cloud

Steam Deck

PlayStation, both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Nintendo Switch, both Nintendo Switch 1 and Nintendo Switch 2

Support for additional platforms is in development. If your project needs a platform that v2 doesn't cover yet, use the v1 Unreal Engine plugin instead, since v1 and v2 cannot be used together in the same project.

Group matchmaking on one shared ticket

What it is: players who are already together in a PlayFab lobby can now look for a match as one group. One member creates a shared matchmaking ticket, the others join it, and matchmaking starts as soon as everyone is in. The new interface comes from GetPlayFabMatchmakingInterface() .

Why it matters: friends who queue together expect to play together. With one ticket for the whole group, the matchmaker places them as a unit, so nobody gets split off into a different match.

Two callbacks: the first confirms the ticket was created or joined. The second fires once the match lobby and Party networking are ready, so wait for it before you use the session.

Invitations to any named session

What it is: on GDK, players can now invite friends to any named PlayFab session, not just GameSession , and the invitation carries the name of the session it is for. PlayFab lobby invitations now also fire Unreal Engine's standard OnSessionUserInviteAccepted callback.

Why it matters: 3.1.3 let a game run several sessions at once, such as a party lobby alongside a match. Invitations now keep up: each one tells your game exactly which session to join, and PlayFab lobby invitations can be handled in the same code path as every other invitation.

Compatibility: invitations to GameSession work exactly as before, including with players on older versions. Invitations to other named sessions need both players on 3.1.4 or later.

Server lobby state on clients

What it is: clients can now read the lobby state owned by the game server, straight from the session's FOnlineSessionSettings : the server's lobby properties, which server has joined the lobby, and whether that server is connected to the lobby service.

Why it matters: 3.1.3 let dedicated servers create and own lobbies. Now players can see what the server publishes, such as the current map or match phase, and whether the server is still connected, without your team building a separate way to relay it.

A separate channel for custom data

What it is: an opt-in PlayFab Party endpoint, one per session, that lets the server send its own data to every client, separate from Unreal Engine's normal network traffic. Turn it on with bEnableCustomDataEndpoint on the server and clients, then bind the two new delegates on UPlayFabNetDriver .

Why it matters: game-specific data that doesn't fit Unreal Engine's replication model gets its own lane, without touching your existing networking. Delivery is best effort, so use it for data that can tolerate an occasional loss.

A smoother day-to-day workflow

Debug without dropping the session. An opt-in setting keeps Party connections alive for up to 30 minutes while you pause in a debugger. Shipping builds ignore it.

Tunable send timeout. SendMessageTimeoutMs sets how long an outgoing Party message can wait to be sent. The 500 ms default matches earlier releases.

sets how long an outgoing Party message can wait to be sent. The 500 ms default matches earlier releases. IntelliSense works again. Generating project files now picks up the plugin's dependencies and include paths. Fixes GitHub #11.

Packaging from the editor no longer fails with loaded-file conflicts.

Fixes and reliability

Sessions finish cleanly. Session operations no longer hang when Party setup fails; they complete with an error instead. Joins finish only once the host is reachable, teardown waits until the player has left both the lobby and the Party network, and matchmaking ignores stale or duplicate results.

Steadier Party networking. Party now starts once, on the game thread, retries connectivity checks with backoff, and handles suspend, resume, and shutdown more robustly. Messages also reach the right session when a player is in more than one.

Fewer unnecessary sign-in prompts. AutoLogin now waits for PlayFab authentication to finish, so players who are already signed in no longer see an account picker they don't need. With several players signed in on one device, each result now reaches the right player.

now waits for PlayFab authentication to finish, so players who are already signed in no longer see an account picker they don't need. With several players signed in on one device, each result now reaches the right player. Steam joins and GDK invitations. Joining a Steam session found through search now works with both JoinSession overloads, and if the Steam or PlayFab half of a join fails, the other half is rolled back (GitHub #13). GDK invitations that launch the game from a cold start are no longer lost.

overloads, and if the Steam or PlayFab half of a join fails, the other half is rolled back (GitHub #13). GDK invitations that launch the game from a cold start are no longer lost. A safer SDK. Fixed heap corruption and crashes caused by optional values such as GetInventoryItems item amounts (GitHub #16), and access violations during XBOX sign-in. Calls that return no data, such as account linking, now report failures instead of success, and FPFLocalUserLoginAsync honors its createAccount argument.

Before you upgrade

3.1.4 has breaking changes. One stops your build until you update it. The rest change runtime behavior, so review them even when everything compiles.

Login callbacks gain an error message. The PlayFab login delegates, client and server, now pass a const FString& error message just before the success flag. Add it to every function or lambda bound to them.

error message just before the success flag. Add it to every function or lambda bound to them. Balance Core start-up and shutdown. FPFInitialize is now reference-counted. Pair every successful call with exactly one FPFUninitialize or FPFUninitializeAsync . The blocking FPFUninitialize is new, for shutdown paths that can't wait for a callback.

is now reference-counted. Pair every successful call with exactly one or . The blocking is new, for shutdown paths that can't wait for a callback. Sign-in failures now reach listeners. OnAuthenticateUserComplete fires for failed attempts too. A failure isn't necessarily final, because a later retry can still succeed.

fires for failed attempts too. A failure isn't necessarily final, because a later retry can still succeed. Hidden failures now surface. Calls that return no data, such as account linking, used to report success even when the service call failed. Review that error handling, because code paths that never ran before can now run.

No voice interface when voice is off. With PlayFab voice disabled, GetVoiceInterface() now returns null. Null-check it before use.

Review your invitation handler. OnSessionUserInviteAccepted now also runs as soon as a PlayFab lobby invitation arrives, before the player has responded. If your handler joins straight away, consider asking the player first, and if you also handle the PlayFab-specific invitation delegate, make sure the same invitation isn't processed twice.

Check platform availability. The 3.1.4 release on GitHub is available for XBOX on PC, Steam, and XBOX Series X|S. For other NDA'd platforms, reach out to PlayFab support to understand how to access these components and confirm version compatibility.

The road from 3.1.0 to 3.1.4

About five and a half months of releases: platform reach first, then a new session architecture, and now group play built on top of it.

3.1.0, May 13. PlayStation arrives, sessions get rebuilt. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 support via the Unified SDK, GDK 2604, and a significant multi-session architecture refactor, the groundwork everything since has been built on. Both plugins moved to a single shared version number.

3.1.2, July 2. Nintendo Switch, both generations. Nintendo Switch 1 and Nintendo Switch 2 support landed together, completing the platform set. Also improved the login flow on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and fixed non-unity and non-PCH builds across every supported platform.

3.1.3, August 20. The session model opens up. Unreal Engine 5.8, multiple simultaneous named sessions, per-session Party networks with selectable voice, dedicated-server lobby ownership, filtered lobby discovery, GDK friend lobby search and invites, and single-instance Play-in-Editor.

3.1.4, October 30. Groups play together. Group matchmaking on one shared ticket, invitations to any named session on GDK, standard invitation callbacks, server lobby state on clients, an opt-in custom data channel, and a reliability pass across joins, sign-in, Party networking, and the SDK.

Shipping an Unreal Engine title with multiplayer? Players expect the squad they sign in with to be the squad they play with. With 3.1.4, keeping that squad together through matchmaking comes with the plugin, instead of being one more system your team builds and maintains for every platform.

If you hit something or want a capability that isn't there yet, open an issue on the repo. Three fixes in this release started as issues developers filed there: IntelliSense, Steam joins, and inventory crashes.

Same engine and GDK baseline

3.1.4 stays on Unreal Engine 5.8 and GDK 2604 Update 2, the same baseline as 3.1.3, so there is no engine or GDK upgrade to schedule before you take it.

Reference