Release highlights

Publisher Content packages: PC and console games can now use a new package type that lets publishers host and update content on their own content delivery networks (CDNs). The platform continues to manage installation, background downloads, content integrity, and the player experience. This gives publishers more control over content hosting without taking on the entire installation and download workflow. See Publisher Content packages.

PC and console games can now use a new package type that lets publishers host and update content on their own content delivery networks (CDNs). The platform continues to manage installation, background downloads, content integrity, and the player experience. This gives publishers more control over content hosting without taking on the entire installation and download workflow. See Publisher Content packages. Simpler build integration: The simplified header and library layout is now the standard installation path, supporting stock MSBuild platforms and non-Microsoft build systems. Teams still using the legacy layout should use this release to prepare for its removal in April 2027. See GDK layout guidance.

The simplified header and library layout is now the standard installation path, supporting stock MSBuild platforms and non-Microsoft build systems. Teams still using the legacy layout should use this release to prepare for its removal in April 2027. See GDK layout guidance. MSIXVC2 is now the default for PC games: Building on the April 2026 preview, MSIXVC2 is now the default packaging format for PC games, fully supported across publishing, ingestion, licensing, and download. See MSIXVC2 packaging overview.

Building on the April 2026 preview, MSIXVC2 is now the default packaging format for PC games, fully supported across publishing, ingestion, licensing, and download. See MSIXVC2 packaging overview. Advanced Graphics Optimizations: Not only does this release support the latest AMD FSR™ 4 Upscaling tech, there is also support for an experimental AMD Compiler Optimizer (ACO) that will be featured in its own article.

October 2026 Microsoft GDK update

The October 2026 Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) release brings new flexibility to game content delivery and makes the simplified header and library layout the default installation experience. Alongside bug fixes, this update introduces Publisher Content packages for PC and console games, helping publishers manage content on their own infrastructure while retaining platform-managed installation and downloads.

For the full breakdown, see what's new in the October 2026 GDK.

Simplified layout is now the default: plan your migration

Beginning with the October 2026 GDK, the simplified layout is the default and recommended installation experience. The legacy layout remains available only as an optional, deprecated compatibility path.

Previous GDK releases organized headers and libraries around code sharing and platform-specific needs, with much of the build-integration complexity handled by custom MSBuild platforms. The simplified layout shifts the focus to easier integration, support for a growing list of target platforms, and better compatibility with both stock MSBuild platforms and non-Microsoft build systems.

That means a more straightforward foundation for integrating the GDK into your team's build workflow, whether you use MSBuild or another build system.

The April 2027 GDK will remove the legacy layout from the installer, and that layout will no longer be supported. If your team still relies on the legacy layout, migrate your build integration to the simplified layout in advance of adopting the April 2027 release. The optional legacy installation in October is a compatibility bridge, not the recommended path for new development.

Already using the simplified layout? No additional action is needed for this layout transition.

Review the layout guidance and migration details to prepare your team.

If you're ready to build games for Xbox and Windows, explore ID@Xbox.

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