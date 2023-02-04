Scaling global game servers with Azure PlayFab Multiplayer Servers





Check out the global game server hosting and scaling solutions that enabled id Software to reduce overhead and focus on what they do best: making DOOM Eternal a unique experience for gamers all over the world.

See how DOOM Eternal took advantage of top Azure PlayFab Multiplayer Server features to save time and money. Using simplified build creation and hosting features, scaling scenarios, multi-region deployment, and VMs to balance cost and capability, they were able to power DOOM Eternal affordably and on a worldwide scale.