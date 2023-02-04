GDC 2022
Scaling global game servers with Azure PlayFab Multiplayer Servers
DOOM Eternal
Check out the global game server hosting and scaling solutions that enabled id Software to reduce overhead and focus on what they do best: making DOOM Eternal a unique experience for gamers all over the world.
See how DOOM Eternal took advantage of top Azure PlayFab Multiplayer Server features to save time and money. Using simplified build creation and hosting features, scaling scenarios, multi-region deployment, and VMs to balance cost and capability, they were able to power DOOM Eternal affordably and on a worldwide scale.
Benefits
Azure PlayFab gave us the framework to quickly build scalable and performant services that aligned with where we wanted to take online game technology.
— Chris Hays, Lead Services Programmer, id Software