GDC 2022
Growing marketplace engagement with Azure PlayFab UGC
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Microsoft Flight Simulator has one of the world’s most engaged and vibrant UGC marketplaces with an impressive catalogue of items – an achievement earned over years of incubating its creator community. The team at Asobo and Xbox Game Studios Publishing supercharged the volume of assets and helped grow creator revenue by integrating the Azure PlayFab UGC platform.
This demo provides a user guide to configuring Azure PlayFab UGC and a walkthrough of how to create and publish a custom item.
Benefits
PlayFab supports our goals of offering a flexible, open and vibrant marketplace for creators that allows them to reach the entire Flight Simulator audience.
— Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator