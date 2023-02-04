GDC 2022

Growing marketplace engagement with Azure PlayFab UGC

Microsoft Flight Simulator


Microsoft Flight Simulator has one of the world’s most engaged and vibrant UGC marketplaces with an impressive catalogue of items – an achievement earned over years of incubating its creator community. The team at Asobo and Xbox Game Studios Publishing supercharged the volume of assets and helped grow creator revenue by integrating the Azure PlayFab UGC platform.

 

This demo provides a user guide to configuring Azure PlayFab UGC and a walkthrough of how to create and publish a custom item.

Benefits

Off-The-Shelf Solution

Build a best-in-class creator marketplace for your title using out-of-the box capabilities, saving time, money, and resources.

An aerial map of North America showcasing how to search for airports in the Microsoft Flight Simulator marketplace.

Content Management System

Catalogs to store and manage content in both draft and public states.

The aircraft section of the Microsoft Flight Simulator marketplace.

Easy-To-Use Content Search

Search experiences that allow your UGC catalog to scale and players to quickly find interesting content.

Search results for the word "France" in the Microsoft Flight Simulator marketplace.
PlayFab supports our goals of offering a flexible, open and vibrant marketplace for creators that allows them to reach the entire Flight Simulator audience.

 

— Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator

Resources

Developer Info

Asobo Studio: Developer of critically acclaimed next-gen console video games including Kinect Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure, Flight Simulator and more.

Solution website

Azure PlayFab LiveOps is the complete back-end platform for building and operating your game as a service. Use PlayFab LiveOps to improve your game.

Documentation

PlayFab User Generated Content (UGC) empowers your players to create, upload, and search for moderated content. Overview of the PlayFab User Generated Content feature.

