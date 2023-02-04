Growing marketplace engagement with Azure PlayFab UGC





Microsoft Flight Simulator has one of the world’s most engaged and vibrant UGC marketplaces with an impressive catalogue of items – an achievement earned over years of incubating its creator community. The team at Asobo and Xbox Game Studios Publishing supercharged the volume of assets and helped grow creator revenue by integrating the Azure PlayFab UGC platform.

This demo provides a user guide to configuring Azure PlayFab UGC and a walkthrough of how to create and publish a custom item.