Powering games with data and analytics using Azure PlayFab Data Platform

Forza Horizon 5


Playground Games and Turn 10 are deeply committed delighting fans of Forza Horizon 5. To best understand player behavior, the teams leverage the Azure PlayFab Data Platform -- a cost-efficient solution that allows studios to run integrated, self-service custom analytics for optimized performance.

 

Real-time Event Processing

Take advantage of real-time actions using standard or custom events with PlayFab PlayStream.

Flexible Integration with Events of Your Choice

Optimize performance and cost by being in control of which events to ingest and their rate of ingestion.

Expand on Existing Solutions

Cater to real life use-cases and open new avenues of integration between PlayFab and pre-existing analytics solutions

We love how PlayFab fully manages our data ingestion into Azure Data Lake so our engineers can focus on making the game better for our players rather than managing the pipeline.

 

— Satya Bobba, Senior Software Engineer at Turn 10

Playground Games is the award-winning XBox Games Studio and creators the Forza Horizon series. We make genre-defining video games for a global audience.

