GDC 2022
Powering games with data and analytics using Azure PlayFab Data Platform
Forza Horizon 5
Playground Games and Turn 10 are deeply committed delighting fans of Forza Horizon 5. To best understand player behavior, the teams leverage the Azure PlayFab Data Platform -- a cost-efficient solution that allows studios to run integrated, self-service custom analytics for optimized performance.
Watch the demo for a deep dive into how this was done and learn how you can do the same for your game.
Benefits
We love how PlayFab fully manages our data ingestion into Azure Data Lake so our engineers can focus on making the game better for our players rather than managing the pipeline.
— Satya Bobba, Senior Software Engineer at Turn 10